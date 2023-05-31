Prince Harry has revealed in a string of media appearances he wants tp reconcile with with his family. AP

Prince Harry is set to make a rare visit to his home country - but King Charles reportedly won’t be there.

The Duke of Sussex is making a quick trip to the UK as part of his legal battle with Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over phone-hacking accusations, reports the Telegraph.

However, Harry’s brief trip home won’t include a catch-up with his dad, who will reportedly be heading to Transylvania for a five-day solo hiking holiday during his son’s stay.

Due to their conflicting schedules, the father and son duo will likely not have a moment to hash out their bad blood, according to the Telegraph.

Harry’s upcoming visit is the first time he’ll be back in the country since his father’s coronation, where he arrived in the UK the night before and flew back to California straight after the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

Harry reportedly didn’t meet with any of the royal family members during his quick trip in May.

Prince Harry attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6. Photo / Getty Images

Harry also made a surprise visit back in March due to another phone-hacking court battle - against the Daily Mail - during which the King, again, had prior commitments that stopped him from meeting his son.

What’s more, Harry’s place of residence during his looming visit to London is being questioned following news that the King had kicked the Sussexes out of their English home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

After serving the couple with an eviction notice at the beginning of the year following Harry’s Spare release, the King allegedly softened his stance and extended the move-out date so that the Prince could stay at the Windsor home during the Coronation.

While the father and son’s relations have been down in the dumps the past few months, it is reported that Charles and Harry shared a private phone call to begin healing wounds just three weeks prior to the coronation, which resulted in Harry’s attendance on May 6.

Royal insiders revealed that there was a “willingness and wanting to mend on both sides” after years of increasing tensions between the two, reports the Sun.







