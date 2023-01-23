Charles will formally be crowned King on May 6. Photo /AP

A star-studded concert will form part of King Charles’ three-day Coronation celebrations.

The 74-year-old royal became monarch on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, last September but will formally be crowned on May 6 and now details have been revealed for the events planned across the weekend, which will bring the UK together in a modern, multi-cultural series of festivities.

A source told the Sunday Telegraph newspaper the celebrations will represent Britain “as it is today” while maintaining the best traditions of pomp and pageantry “for which we are rightly known”, with the coronation set to be “majestic” but “inclusive”.

The weekend will begin on 6 May with the formal coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, a “solemn religious service” which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and, according to Buckingham Palace, will reflect the monarch’s role now, as well as looking ahead to the future.

Charles - who has opted to wear military uniform instead of the traditional breeches and stockings worn by his ancestors - and Queen Consort Camilla will arrive at the Abbey in The King’s Procession from Buckingham Palace.

After the service, they will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger Coronation Procession, accompanied by other members of the royal family, and they will late appear on the balcony of the building to greet the thousands of well-wishers expected to gather on the Mall.

On May 7, Windsor Castle will play host to a Coronation Concert and “global music icons and contemporary stars” will perform to thousands of members of the public, who will be able to apply for pairs of free tickets through a national ballot, as well as volunteers from the charities the King and Queen Consort are patrons of.

A world-class orchestra will accompany some of the biggest entertainers as they perform well-known classic songs, and stars of stage and screen will present spoken word sequences.

Rod Stewart performed at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert in June 2022. Will we see him take to the stage to celebrate Charles' coronation? Photo / AP

One highlight of the concert will be the Coronation Choir, which will bring together singers from community choirs throughout Britain, including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs. They will be accompanied by a Virtual Choir of singers from across the commonwealth.

The BBC will broadcast the concert and also a documentary about the formation of the choir.

During the show, iconic landmarks across the country will be lit up.

On the same day, friends and neighbours will be urged to join up for street parties to celebrate the Coronation Big Lunch while on May 8 - an extra bank holiday - people will be encouraged to donate a few hours for The Big Help Out, a volunteer scheme designed to pay tribute to Charles’ own years of public service and desire to create lasting change.

Michelle Donelan, the UK’s Culture Secretary, said: “The weekend of events will bring people together to celebrate our monarchy and the mixture of tradition and modernity, culture and community that makes our country great.

“Everyone is invited to join in, on any day, whether that is by hosting a special street party, watching the Coronation ceremony or spectacular concert on TV, or stepping forward during The Big Help Out to help causes that matter to them.”