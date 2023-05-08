The King and Queen surprise American Idol viewers by jumping on camera with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Video / ABC

Days after his coronation was broadcast to millions all over the world, King Charles has made an appearance on American reality TV.

Charles and the new Queen Camilla appeared on American Idol via video link alongside judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who earlier performed during the Coronation Concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

While King Charles didn’t burst into song for the judges, he did share a message of thanks to Richie and Perry for their performance.

King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared on "American Idol" with judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Photo / American Idol

Speaking to US viewers from a room in Windsor Castle, Richie said of the concert, “What a party, what a party, it was unbelievable. We’re trying to figure out what we can do to bring something different to the show ... so I have a surprise.”

The newly crowned King and Queen then appeared, as Charles joked, “I just wanted to check, how much, how long will you be using this room for?”

He then thanked the stars for playing during the festivities, saying, “Thank you so much for your brilliant performance. It was great.”

Katy Perry performs during the Coronation Concert. Photo / Getty Images

Back in the US, fellow judge Luke Bryan was joined by fill-in judges Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran said in a radio interview ahead of the King’s Coronation that he would gladly have performed at the concert, but wasn’t asked.

The British pop star told SiriusXM on Friday, “Lots of people are saying to me how it’s random [Katy Perry and Lionel Richie] are going to sing at the King’s Coronation … I want to clear something up actually.

“No one ever asked me [to perform]. I assume if they went online and went, ‘What’s Ed doing on May 6?’ they would go, ‘Oh, he’s playing in Dallas’. So I think that’s what’s happened. I never ever turned it down. I wasn’t asked but, yeah, I am excited to tune into that. Historic, isn’t it?”

The Coronation Concert came amid three days of celebrations to mark the occasion. Artists from Andrea Bocelli to Paloma Faith and Olly Murs performed at the event, hosted by Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville.



