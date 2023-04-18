Meghan may not be attending the coronation but the family still found a way to include her. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle may not be attending the coronation but that doesn’t mean she’s been left out.

E! News has reported the official 84-page coronation programme that landed on UK newsstands mere days ago included a touching nod to the Duchess of Sussex.

The souvenir programme features many photos including a portrait from Charles’ 70th birthday, and alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, their children and the King and Queen, are Harry and Meghan.

Archie, 3 and Lilibet, 1, were not included in the portrait as the photo was captured and released by Clarence House in 2018 before the Sussex children were born.

Many took to social media after the release of the programme with the photographer himself, royal photographer Chris Jackson, posting on Instagram, “Nice to see this picture I took in 2018 in the Official Coronation Programme,” he wrote adding, “Had such fun taking it.”

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles in January 2020 and relocated to California where they currently live raising their two children.

At the time of their decision, the Queen released a statement stressing the couple “will always be much-loved members of my family”.

People Magazine reported since the couple resigned from royal duties and since Charles ascended to the throne, framed photos of the couple have been spotted around Buckingham Palace.

Meghan Markle will not be attending the King and Queen's coronation on May 6. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after Harry confirmed last week that he will be attending the May 6 coronation.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service,” a palace spokesperson said.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Following the news, the Sussexes’ friend and biographer Omid Scobie confirmed that Archie’s fourth birthday – also on May 6 - “played a factor in the couple’s decision”, adding that it would be a “fairly quick trip to the UK” for Prince Harry, who only plans to attend the coronation ceremony itself.