Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Photo / AP

The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly might not make an appearance at King Charles III’s upcoming coronation.

Prince Louis’ presence is still up in the air as a result of his behaviour at past royal events, a palace insider revealed to Page Six.

The royal source justified the claim: “He’s only 4, after all”.

However, Louis’ older sister, Princess Charlotte, has been confirmed on the guest list, according to the source.

Prince George, the oldest of the bunch, has been named as one of King Charles’ page boys in the official invitation for the coronation.

An official spokesperson for Kensington Palace says the Prince and Princess of Wales will make a decision on Prince Louis’ attendance closer to the time.

Prince Louis of Cambridge thumb's his nose and sticks his tongue out at his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as they attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall last year. Photo / Getty Images

Louis made front page news last year when he infamously pulled funny faces while the royal family waved on the balcony at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

The royal youngster hilariously covered his ears and screamed during the Trooping of the Colour fly-by and stuck his tongue out at Kate three days later at the pageant.

Mike Tindall, Louis’ uncle, blamed the little one’s antics on a “complete sugar high”. The royal revealed on The Good, the Bad & the Rugby podcast that his young nephew had eaten “a lot of sweets” on the day.

The former rugby player, 44, added, “It’s tough for the [kids]. They’re all young. It’s a long time.”

Louis isn’t the only member of the monarchy whose RSVP isn’t etched in stone.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after the National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last year. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet to publicly confirm their attendance to the event. However, a spokesperson for the Montecito royals did state that the pair had received an invitation.

“Whatever happens, Harry and Meghan will always be the ones in the headlines,” a source told Page Six in March. “They do hold the upper hand.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties in 2021, attended the Queen’s Jubilee last year with their 3-year-old son, Archie, and their 1-year-old daughter Lilibet.

The royal pair also attended the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September.

Notably, Prince Louis did not make an appearance at the service alongside his older brother and sister.



