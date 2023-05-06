Mike Hosking in his Savile Row suit on his way to the King's Coronation at Westminster Abbey. Photo / Supplied

Newstalk ZB broadcaster Mike Hosking was New Zealand’s sole media representative inside Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla this weekend and now he’s revealing what it was truly like.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Francesca Rudkin, Hosking, an ardent monarchist, gushed over the extravagant moment and admitted he still doesn’t know why he got an invitation to the event.

Telling Rudkin he counted a total of 27 media in Westminster Abbey he said, “I thought, God, there’s not many here. I mean, for, for the whole of the Commonwealth, I’m assuming the world - I still don’t know why I got the invite other than I was New Zealand’s representative.”

The host of New Zealand’s number one radio talk show the Mike Hosking Breakfast said regardless, he thought it was “cool in itself,” and continued to say that while witnessing the crowning of Charles was “amazing”, he almost believes the Abbey itself was the star of the show.

“It’s one of the most beautiful buildings you’ve ever been in and the famous people are buried there. You know, all the famous people, Newton and Darwin. It’s just astonishing.”

Hosking and other media were required to arrive at the Abbey at 7am. A very early start considering the official coronation ceremony didn’t start until 11am, however, he said “they had entertainment sorted out” and guests were treated to choir and orchestra performances.

“It was mesmerizing, wonderful, unforgettable, historic and brilliant.” He said.

Hosking noted this morning in a column that he had one of the best seats in the house with the Royal family in his eye line on the opposite side of the Abbey.

Expanding on this comment to Rudkin, the ZB host said he was simultaneously surprised and not as he was seated in the same position – but on the other side of the Abbey – when he attended Prince William and Princess Kate’s wedding in 2011.

“So when I went to the William Kate thing back in 2011, we were in the same position, but on the other side of the Abbey. So, I thought that’s clearly where they placed the media, all they did this time was place us on the other side.”

Mike Hosking said he spoke to Dame Joanna Lumley moments after the King's coronation. Photo / AP

He added that he was seated directly next to where some of history’s greatest names are buried - Newton, Darwin, Dickens, Chaucer but claimed it was “unfair”.

Referring to high-profile guests who also attended the coronation including Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Nick Cave, Hosking said he walked passed them before the coronation ceremony began and noted they couldn’t see anything, “It seemed to me to be unfair because as much as I wanted a good seat, there were vastly more important and influential people than a small collective of media.

“I think this is the weirdest thing in the world, but that’s where they place you and I was under the auspices of the palace. So who am I to argue?”

Circling back to the high-profile guests, Hosking also revealed it was a weird experience after the coronation as he was able to talk to the likes of John Kerry and Joanna Lumley security-free. “I thought, I can’t miss this.”

He also told Rudkin exclusively, his wife Newstalk ZB’s Kate Hawkesby was waiting at their hotel after quite a “tense” day.

“That was because the Chinese delegation were staying at our hotel, and the Chinese were a bit overt in their way of dealing with things and so they were locking off lifts and there was police all around the hotel, and you couldn’t move for love, nor money.

“Katie doesn’t handle that well and so she was having a word with management and so by the time I got back, there was a lot of angst within the hotel so by the time we did that, and scarpered and I wrote a couple of pieces for the media in New Zealand, we hit the road and we’re at the airport as I speak to you and are about to wing our way home.”

Finally, Hosking revealed his thoughts on the Royal family - particularly the King, “I thought he looked pale.”

Britain's King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey. Photo / AP

“And that might have been just me in person, I thought he maybe had some makeup on. I don’t know.” He added, Harry looked “normal”, Edward “looked good”, Kate looked “spectacular” and William is “unbelievably tall”.

As for how he would summarise the coronation, he said it was a “deeply religious experience”.

“I think the solemnity of it touched him [the King], touched the queen, touched everybody actually and I think that’s what you saw there. It was a major, major moment in history and everybody knew it.”















