Meghan Markle has decided not to attend the King's coronation in the UK on May 6. Photo / Getty Images

People across Britain are reportedly rejoicing over the news that Meghan Markle won’t be attending the King’s coronation next month - that’s according to an Australian commentator who “can’t believe that woman is not going because she’s obsessed with herself ... she’s obsessed with being in the media and obsessed with dominating headlines... ”

Media writer for The Australian, Sophie Elsworth, told Sky News she thinks it’s a good decision that Markle won’t be joining her husband, Prince Harry, in the UK, for King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

Media writer for The Australian, Sophie Elsworth, has weighed in on Meghan Markle's decision not to attend the King's coronation. Photo / Sky News

“I know when I was there last year in London for the Queen’s Jubilee, people despised him and they despised her,” she told Sky News, adding that it had been hard to find a British person who liked Prince Harry.

“This guy’s done immense damage to the royal family and makes a fortune out of doing it.

“So shame on him, but hopefully he behaves himself at the coronation.”

According to a tweet from Finding Freedom author and friend of the Duchess of Sussex, Omid Scobie, Markle’s decision for staying home is said to be because it’s her son Prince Archie’s birthday on May 6.

“I understand that Archie’s fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple’s decision,” he tweeted, following news of the couple’s decision.

“Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.”

Prince Harry is attending his father, King Charles' coronation alone. Photo / AP

After much speculation about the Sussexes’ attendance, Buckingham Palace announced Harry will attend his father’s coronation while Markle will remain in the US with their children.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service,” a palace spokesman said.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Elsworth also weighed in on the fact that popular ex-royal Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, didn’t receive an invitation.

“People love Fergie. I think she’s a bit of a character of the royal family,” she said, adding the decision to overlook Prince Andrew’s ex-wife was “a bit rough”.

“Look, she did have a lot of issues when she was married to Prince Andrew. She made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

“I think people would much rather her get an invite than Meghan Markle, but you know that’s up to them who they decide and clearly she’s not on the list.”

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, was not invited to the King's coronation. Photo / Getty Images

According to the New York Post, Markle and her husband’s delayed RSVP created problems for the royal event’s organisers, particularly around seating plans.

The timing of the Sussexes’ invitation was notably awkward - coming hot on the heels of the release of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and the Prince’s damning memoir, Spare.























