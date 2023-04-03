As more details emerge about the upcoming coronation, it’s been revealed the Princess of Wales is considering opting out of a long-held royal tradition. Photo / Getty Images

As more details emerge about the upcoming coronation, it’s been revealed the Princess of Wales is considering opting out of a long-held royal tradition. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton is reportedly considering opting out of a long-held tradition when it comes to dressing up for King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort’s coronation next month.

According to People magazine, while “conversations around the decision” are still “ongoing”, the Princess of Wales will possibly forgo wearing a tiara in line with the new monarch’s aim to modernise the historic event and create a more low-key atmosphere.

It’s understood that British parliamentarians have also been asked to dress in a less formal manner in keeping with this goal.

“I’m certainly hoping we’ll see coronation tiaras, but it’s possible that Charles is following the example of some of his European counterparts, like the King of the Netherlands, and setting a daytime formal dress code for the event,” royal author Lauren Kiehna told People.

“That would mean that we could still see some grand jewels, like necklaces, brooches and earrings but no tiaras. I’ll be sad if that’s true but it may just be another part of the ‘de-formalising’ of the British royal world that has taken place over the last several decades.”

In the past – including the Queen’s coronation in 1953 – most women in the royal family were decked out in tiaras.

Kate wore the Lotus Flower tiara for a reception at Buckingham Palace last year. Photo / Getty Images

“Tiaras were worn by nearly every royal lady at the Queen’s coronation in 1953, as well lots of aristocratic women but times have certainly changed in 70 years,” Kiehna said.

While Kate and other senior female royals may go without the headpieces, the extravagant crowns worn by Charles and Camilla on the day should probably make up for it.

It’s already been revealed that Camilla will be wearing Queen Mary’s Crown, worn by its namesake for King George V’s coronation in 1911, although it will be modified to include jewels from the late Queen’s personal collection.

It will also have the Koh-i-Noor diamond – seized by the East India Company in 1849 and presented to Queen Victoria – removed from its setting.

Queen Mary’s Crown, showcasing the Koh-i-Noor diamond. Photo / Getty Images

The use of the crown marks the first time an existing crown has been reused for a coronation since the 18th century when Queen Caroline – consort of George II – wore Mary of Modena’s crown, in line with the monarch’s desire for more “sustainability and efficiency”.

In keeping with tradition, Charles will wear the St Edward’s Crown when he is officially declared as the King during the coronation – marking the first and only time he will wear that specific crown.

The solid gold 2.26 kilogram headpiece contains 444 gemstones – including rubies, sapphires and garnets – was last used for crowning his mother, Elizabeth II, in 1953.

It’s expected he will later depart Westminster Abbey wearing the Imperial State Crown, which contains some of the royal collection’s most famous jewels, including the Black Prince’s Ruby.

This was also the crown which was placed on the Queen’s coffin for her lying-in-state and the funeral last September.



