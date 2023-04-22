Protesters plotting to sabotage King Charles' Coronation could cause 'serious injuries'. Photo / Getty Images

Senior security sources have revealed to The Mail on Sunday that militant protestors are planning to sabotage King Charles’ coronation by hurling rape alarms at horses walking in the procession.

The highest level of Government has warned that the stunt could cause severe injuries - with the worst case being death - if the horses are spooked and bolt into the crowd lining the roads.

Event organisers of the coronation are concerned that eco activists Just Stop Oil might join the protest to create a mass disruption on the day of the celebration.

Republic - an anti-monarchist group - has encouraged its 41,000 Facebook followers to protest on May 6, while Just Stop Oil has implied via social media that the coronation could be the ‘final boss level” for its campaign of chaos.

The eco activist group’s latest protest was at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield last week, where they threw orange powder on to the table.

Rumours of the planned coronation stint have caused major concern among officials as the horses’ reaction to the rape alarms is unpredictable.

A Just Stop Oil protester jumps on the table and throws orange powder during the match between Robert Milkins against Joe Perry. Photo / Getty Images

Security services have not yet revealed which group or groups planned the protest, however police have staunchly stated that they “planned to take a robust response with protesters who attempt to disrupt proceedings”.

One official said: “It’s not practical to frisk members of the crowd for rape alarms, but we will move swiftly if they try it.”

Julian Perreira - a Former Grenadier Guardsman - compared the tactic to an act of terrorism and warned that spooking the horses could result in the deaths of both soldiers and spectators at the event.

Writing in Daily Mail, he said: “If a cavalryman – with the full weight of his gleaming ceremonial breast-plate and helmet – was thrown from his terrified horse, he could easily be killed. And just imagine the horrifying consequences of several 1500lb horses bolting into a packed crowd of spectators.

“Dozens of members of the public, including children, could end up dead or seriously injured.”

News of the plot came as thousands of Extinction Rebellion activists rallied for a second day of protests in London, performing a huge silent ‘die-in’ by all lying on The Mall.

Bumped into Extinction Rebellion #TheBigOne down the mall not sure if they had #DiedSuddenly or this was part of the protest 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/EQWbxuXBsC — Carly Unlawfully Sacked Care Worker 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@FreeWomanLeahy) April 22, 2023

Animal Rising protesters ran on to the track at Ayr Racecourse to stop the Scottish Grand National, which resulted in 25 arrests.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle denounced the coronation plot, saying: “Mindless behaviour of this sort would be utterly and totally unacceptable on any day.

“But it would be reckless beyond belief to seek to sabotage the Coronation by scaring the horses, not just for the animals’ own welfare but for the safety of the thousands of spectators lining the route. I hope the authorities will do all they can to prevent such insanity.”

Former Cabinet Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg added: “This is not legitimate protest – this is hooliganism with a veneer of protest.”