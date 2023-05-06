The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, says the late alteration is "no drama". Photo / AP

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, says the late alteration is "no drama". Photo / AP

There has been a late change to the coronation service following public backlash over the decision to ask the public to swear allegiance to King Charles III.

The new king will be crowned overnight in London but it has been revealed that the service has been changed today and will no longer include that swearing of allegiance.

The change follows fierce public backlash when the service detail was first announced last weekend, with many dubbing it as “tone deaf” and “something out of 1984″.

The plan was for the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, to invite citizens across the Commonwealth to take part in the coronation service from their homes by pledging an oath to the new king in a formality named the “Homage of the People”, replacing the tradition “Homage of Peers”.

Troops march outside the Palace of Westminster ahead of Britain's King Charles III coronation ceremony in London. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

The archbishop was to introduce the homage by saying: “I call upon all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other realms and the territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all.”

People watching from home would then be asked to say: “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law – so help me God.”

However, the archbishop’s words during the service have now been changed and the pledge of allegiance is optional, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The new wording will be as follows: “I now invite those who wish to offer their support to do so, with a moment of private reflection, by joining in saying ‘God save King Charles’ at the end, or, for those with the words before them, to recite them in full.”

In a statement released by Lambeth Palace, the archibishop’s official residence, a spokesperson said the homage was an “exciting” change.

Speaking to the BBC, Archbishop Welby clarified it is an optional pledge.

“It’s an invitation – so if you want to join in at this point, by all means, do so. If you don’t want to, that’s fine. There’s no drama to it,” he said.