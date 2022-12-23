Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Kim Knight: The case against Christmas candy canes

Kim Knight
By
4 mins to read
Looks pretty, tastes suspiciously like toothpaste. Photo / Tracy Fox

Looks pretty, tastes suspiciously like toothpaste. Photo / Tracy Fox

A few weeks from now, even the hateful Turkish Delight will have been eaten. There will not be a dry and crumbly mince pie left in the house and those gold foil-wrapped coins made from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle