Fans of KFC have flooded the fast-food giant with complaints after finding they were unable to order a serving of coleslaw with their fried chicken treat.

The popular side, a staple of the menu, has been missing for some time and many have taken to social media to share their frustration.

“Am I dreaming?” asked one heartbroken diner. “No coleslaw I can never have KFC again without it.”

“OML u guys better sort this coleslaw business out before Christmas, this ain’t the go bei,” another wrote.

Some complained that they had endured long queues with no prior warning the coleslaw was not available.

Now the cause of the outage can be revealed - and there’s good news for those hanging out for a hit.

A spokesperson for KFC told the Herald that the issue has been with the dressing, and promised it would soon be back.

“We are currently experiencing a supply issue with our KFC coleslaw dressing,” they said in a statement.

“The good news is it will be back available in all KFC stores this week. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding.”

The coleslaw outage is the latest in a series of shortages and changes that have seen the much-loved chain hit the headlines in 2022.

In July, KFC fans were told that lettuce would be replaced with cabbage as a shortage of the leafy vegetable hit the country.

Faithful customers questioned the move, with one admitting they would have to “rethink my whole meal”.

“There are four or five other things I would eat before cabbage. It’s such a weird choice,” the person tweeted.

“Feels like a sign of the apocalypse,” said another.

KFC responded to complaints about their potato and gravy. Photo / Getty Images / Heath Moore / NZME

If they thought that was bad, October must have been a shock - when Kiwis were rocked by a change to another KFC side dish.

Changes to their potato and gravy offering saw diners label the dish “soapy” and “plastic”.

But despite speculation that the recipe had changed, KFC later confirmed it was only the container that had changed.

“We can confirm our Potato and Gravy recipe has not changed. In line with the new Government regulations, and after extensive quality assurance and in-store testing, we have updated the packaging for our Potato and Gravy to an approved polypropene material that can be recycled,” a Restaurant Brands spokesperson told the Herald.



