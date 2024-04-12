Kate Sylvester, Scoop, Shortland Street: The best lifestyle and entertainment stories of the week

Settle in and enjoy some of the best lifestyle and entertainment stories from our talented and award-winning journalists, from Beyonce to back pain, Married at First Sight to men’s health. Here are our top picks for this weekend - you can find more to read at our Lifestyle, Entertainment and Viva hubs.

Fashion Designer Kate Sylvester Announces The Closure Of Her Business After 31 Years

It’s the swan song for a pioneering label that has made significant contributions to New Zealand’s fashion canon.

Fashion designer Kate Sylvester has announced her self-named fashion label is preparing to close after 31 years in business.

Speaking exclusively to Viva, Sylvester, along with partner and co-founder Wayne Conway, explained they were winding down operations and would close the label in 2025. Relaying the news to their staff on Tuesday, the couple said the time was right to leave on a high note.

With the label being one of the local fashion industry’s most prolific names, the bittersweet news will shock loyal customers of the brand, many of whom have consistently worn its designs since its inception.

The couple shared their gratitude to their community in an official joint statement.

Read the full Viva Premium story here.

Is it ever ok to tell off other people’s kids?

It’s one of the thorniest dilemmas in modern parenting. Greg Bruce is right in the thick of it.

Should you tell off other people's children when they're misbehaving? The debate is complex. Photo / Getty Images

My wife and I were standing with many other parents by the roped-off running chute near the end of the recent Weet-Bix Tryathlon when a soccer ball rolled past us and into the path of some oncoming runners. When I heard a nearby adult say “Dudes!” in a disapproving tone I at first assumed it must have been one of the soccer players’ parents, so it was with great shock and enormous embarrassment that I realised it was my wife.

“You can’t say that!” I whispered, blushing furiously.

“Why not?” she said.

“It’s someone else’s kid! You can’t tell off someone else’s kid!”

Read the full Premium story here.

How accurate is Scoop? The inside story of Prince Andrew’s interview

Netflix has made a drama out of the crisis that sealed the Duke of York’s fate. From Emily Maitlis’ whippet to the depiction of Andrew — what does it gloss over?

Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew and Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis in the Netflix series Scoop, streaming in New Zealand now.

How accurate is Scoop? The film features a disclaimer stating that “some parts have been fictionalised”. A number of the real-life protagonists emphasise that the film-makers have used “creative licence” and “heavily dramatised” events, most obviously rejigging the timeline (BBC job cuts were announced after the interview, not before) and turning phone calls and emails into in-person conversations. As McAlister has noted, the writers faced a challenge: they had to turn sending scores of emails into a compelling film.

Read the full Premium story here.

How To Make Your Home More Sustainable: A 7-Step Guide That’s Easy On The Planet & High On Style

Can eco-friendly homes be both stylish and sustainable? Yes, with careful planning, writes Leanne Moore

Lightly Weighted by Oli Booth Architecture. Photo / Sam Hartnett

Having a home that leaves a light footprint on the planet need not come at the expense of modern comforts or well-considered design.

The key is carefully considering every element of the design and build to ensure your living experience is both aesthetically pleasing and eco-friendly. Here’s some practical advice on how to create a smarter home that looks good and is easy on the planet.

Read the full Viva Premium story here.

Advice: ‘My wife’s drinking is out of control and I can’t cope’

When I met my wife 15 years ago she was the life of the party, but now her alcohol binges are impacting our marriage, writes one reader. Bryony Gordon offers advice.

What do you do if your partner's drinking is "out of control"? Bryony Gordon offers expert advice.

'I’ve tried telling her to moderate, but she doesn’t seem to listen. She cries and tells me she can’t and, to be honest, I find it really frustrating. She’s mentioned alcoholism, but I can’t believe that’s what this is because she has periods where she can go without and she doesn’t fit the stereotype of someone swigging out of a paper bag. Surely it’s just a matter of her employing a bit of willpower?

How can I get her to drink normally, and stop being such a liability?’

Read the full Premium story here.

Red White and Brass to hit the stage with star John-Paul Foliaki

Foliaka tells Spy’s Ricardo Simich about the “awesome Tongan talent” involved.

The film Red, White and Brass is being adapted for the stage.

Auckland Theatre Company’s new live production, Red White and Brass, will see Tongan New Zealander John-Paul Foliaki jump from the screen to the stage in his lead role as Maka in the play, adapted by Leki Jackson Bourke from the film of the same name.

“Since the release of the film last year there has been great demand for a part two or continuation of the film of some sort,” Foliaki tells Spy.

Read the full story here.

Could TVNZ pull the plug on Shortland Street?

Kiwis are wondering whether the country’s long-running soap is safe, writes Emma Gleason.

Will TVNZ job cuts mean the end for Shortland Street?

New Zealand media feels like it’s in a critical condition this week. And as TVNZ eyes further cost saving, Kiwis are wondering whether the country’s long-running soap is safe. “We need to look at everything across our slate to ensure we remain commercially viable,” TVNZ told the New Zealand Herald. “This includes Shortland Street.”

Read the full story here.

Is your co-worker a narcissist?

Lee Suckling explains how to identify one.

Andrew Scott in the Netflix series Ripley. Photo / Netflix

Have you encountered a narcissist? We’re familiar with fictional ones, like Tom Ripley, and in the real world they’re more common than you might think. While a narcissist’s key traits are well-known, identifying and managing one isn’t so easy.

In your family there’s probably one narcissist. In your immediate team at work, there’s likely one too. The same goes for your friendship group.

Read the full story here.

Who is the most unpopular royal?

And no, it’s not Prince Harry.

Are Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle on the list of the most unpopular royals? Photo / WireImage

A new survey has revealed the most popular and unpopular members of the royal family and people may be shocked to find Prince Harry isn’t as low as they’d think - and the King didn’t make the top three.

Read the full story here.







