Kate Middleton's cutting reaction to Meghan Markle's show Suits

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in the early days of their friendship. Photo / Getty Images

To one duchess, it was the show that made her a household name. To another, it seems it was worthy of little more than an "eye-roll".

According to news outlet The Insider, Kate Middleton, who is celebrating her 40th birthday this week, once rolled her eyes at the mention of her sister-in-law Meghan Markle's hit show Suits.

The Insider alleges a friend of the royal let Middleton's thoughts about the legal drama slip to The Times of London ahead of royal editor Roya Nikkhah - who spoke to royal aides, advisers, friends and anonymous sources with connections to the duchess - publishing an article in celebration of the duchess turning 40 on Sunday.

The anonymous source, cited as a friend, reportedly told The Times that Middleton is "150 per cent more reserved than William". They went on to share that the most they've ever seen her express when it comes to her views on Markle was rolling her eyes at the mention of Suits.

Markle played the role of paralegal Rachel Zane in the hit Netflix show until 2018. The show aired its final episode the following year.

According to The Insider, Kensington Palace has declined to comment on Middleton's reported reaction and it is not known whether The Times article included palace approval ahead of publication.

While the current status of Markle and Middleton's relationship is unknown, the most recent mention of any long-held grievances came in Markle's interview with Oprah in March 2020. The duchess told the veteran talk show host Middleton had left her in tears over her flower girls' dresses before Markle's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

According to The Times, an anonymous source said Middleton has never discussed the incident, even though they've had "hundreds of hours of conversations with her [Kate] and it never came up. I only ever heard from Meghan about that — a very different story from what she said to Oprah."

Middleton's alleged unwillingness to discuss incidents that may raise drama appears to be in line with claims made by her former private secretary and godfather to Prince George, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, who told The Times: "She has that almost old-fashioned, Queen Mother attitude to drama — she just doesn't do it."