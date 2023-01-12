Kate Middleton has been photographed for the first time since Harry's book was released. Photo / Getty Images

While the Palace is yet to respond to Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir claims, Princess Kate had her thoughts written all over her face in photos taken this week.

Kate, who celebrated her 41st birthday this week, looked downcast as she drove her car to Windsor shortly after her brother-in-law Prince Harry aired her explosive alleged text messages to the world.

Harry’s memoir, Spare, exposes Kate for being the one who made Meghan Markle cry ahead of her wedding over a disagreement about bridesmaids dresses.

Harry, who has been promoting the book with a series of TV appearances in the US this week, published a curt text message exchange between his wife and sister-in-law, which began with Princess Kate complaining about Princess Charlotte’s ill-fitting dress.

“Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home,” Kate’s first message read, according to Harry.

“Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am,” Meghan allegedly replied. “Here, at KP [Kensington Palace]. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing.”

Kate allegedly responded: “No, all the dresses need to be remade”, to which Meghan said, “I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day.”

Kate then responded with: “Fine.”

Harry writes that he found Meghan “on the floor” in tears after the fallout.

The Princess of Wales celebrated her 41st birthday just one day before the Duke of Sussex’s controversial memoir hit shelves on Tuesday.

Ignoring Harry’s press tour, Charles and Camilla shared a touching tribute to the Princess to mark the occasion.

On the Royal Family Twitter, they posted a photo of Kate receiving flowers from a child, with the caption: “Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today!”

It is the first time the Royal Family have spoken out since a flood of inflammatory claims emerged from Harry’s tell-all autobiography.

Among them, the duke claims that William and Kate encouraged him to wear the Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party in 2005 and “both howled” at the idea.

He also writes that Meghan upset Kate by saying she must have “baby brain” in the run-up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding.

Kate demanded an apology and William pointed a finger at Meghan and called her “rude”, Harry claims.

Also in the book, the duke says that Kate reluctantly lent Meghan her lip gloss, was “taken aback” by the request to borrow it and “grimaced” when Meghan squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips.