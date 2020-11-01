Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle set for royal reunion at Beckham wedding

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton have all been invited to the wedding. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton could be set for a royal reunion after they all received an invitation to the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham announced his engagement to the US actress Nicola Peltz in July and it was mother Victoria Beckham who is understood to have invited both the couples to the star-studded wedding.

Victoria reportedly became close to Markle following her and Prince Harry's decision to step down as senior royals and husband David is a longstanding friend of both the Sussexes and the Cambridges.

However royal sources claim the couples have barely spoken to each other since their last official appearance together at the Commonwealth Day service.

A source told The Mirror: "Vic's (Victoria) been helping Meghan with her move to LA and Meghan has helped promote Victoria's fashion line.

"But Vic's been worried about inviting Meghan and Harry alongside Kate and William to the wedding.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo / Getty Images

"She is not only worried about how they all might feel about being thrust together but also at how the attention will no doubt be diverted off Brooklyn and Nicola."

The source added: "David urged Vic not to stress about it and has insisted the royals will all know how to handle the situation."

Brooklyn and Nicola have postponed their wedding to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic and are planning on hosting two weddings, one in Florida and one in the Cotswolds.

Nicola is the daughter of the US tycoon Nelson Peltz and is known for her roles films The Last Airbender and Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family earlier this year and have been living in the gated community of Montecito with their son Archie since July.

The couple are said to have paid over $15 million for their home in the exclusive community.