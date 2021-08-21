Kate and Prince William's royal Cambridge kids have impeccable style

Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge and George at Euro 2020. Video / Sky Sport

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most stylish royal family in Britain.

But while Kate Middleton and Prince William often look immaculate, it's their children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - who sometimes steal the show.

While it isn't confirmed whether or not Kate is the mastermind behind the stylish outfits, she ensures that her children are always looking like they've stepped out of a Country Road kids catalogue.

Here, we take a look at each kids' most stylish moments.

Prince George

Prince George's christening in 2013. Photo / Getty Images

Prince George's christening outfit in 2013 was his official first bespoke outfit. The lace and satin gown was a perfect replica of the gown first used by Queen Victoria for her daughter Victoria in 1841. This replica was commissioned by George's great-grandmother and sewn by her personal team. George was the second royal to be christened in the Honiton lace robe, after it was first used in the christening of James, Viscount Severn, in 2008.

Prince George in Australia, 2014. Photo / Getty Images

George's 10th day in Sydney had fans obsessed with his smocked cotton Les Petites Abeilles romper with hand-embroidered sailboats.

Prince George at Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

George stood out from the crowd in 2015 wearing these red shorts with matching red-embroidered shirt while attending sister Charlotte's christening – a copy of a near-identical outfit his father wore as a child. Style icons!

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte started classes at Willcocks Nursery School in 2018. Photo / Kensington Palace

Need we say more? The matching red dress and shoes, hair ribbon, tights and pink scarf are all perfection. Charlotte looks like she's ready to step into a Gossip Girl set.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a new photograph of Charlotte to celebrate her sixth birthday. Photo / Getty Images

Charlotte's sixth birthday photo was a delight for royal watchers and fans. The beautiful little girl is growing up, looking more and more like her mother every day. This blue and pink summer dress is one of Charlotte's best.

Princess Charlotte looked adorable in her plaid dress at the pantomime performance at the London Palladium in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Louis

Prince George walked so Prince Louis could run.

Prince Louis at the Cambridge family's annual trip to the Chelsea Flower Show garden. Photo / Getty Images

Louis wearing block colours is a bold fashion statement, and one that works perfectly. Cute comfy knits are perfect for the rambunctious Prince.

The Cambridges often put their children in blue, their family colour, but when they stray into the red tones they look absolutely magnificent.

Cambridge kids' most fashionable moments. Photo / Getty Images

This family photo is a khaki dream. All members of the family match in different brown and blue tones, with Louis taking on the sweater style that his older brother loved so much.

Prince Louis at the London Palladium for a special performance of the pantomime 'Pantoland'. Photo / Getty Images

While George always opted for short shorts, Louis often wears long pants. This blue coat with navy piping, dark slacks and gleaming leather shoes is definitely a good look for the young royal.

William and Kate shared this photo of Louis to honour his third birthday. Photo / Getty Images

It's a classic look for the royal kids. Louis is sporting a dark blue sweater, short blue shorts and a striped collared polo shirt underneath. Everything is perfectly matched, of course.