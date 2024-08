Soft, pillowy bao buns are the perfect partner for crispy karaage chicken.

This recipe takes advantage of some of the excellent pre-made ingredients available so you can get a meal ready in under half an hour – or sit back while the kids do it for you. Fluffy bao buns are filled with cool ribbons of cucumber and crunchy karaage (fried) chicken, all drizzled with creamy Japanese mayonnaise.

Karaage chicken bao buns

Serves 4

Ingredients