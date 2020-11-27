Website of the Year

Lifestyle

Judith Baragwanath remembers New Zealand Bride co-founder Vinka Lucas

5 minutes to read

Vinka Lucas photographed in a 1979 issue of the NZ Listener. Photo / Mike Willison

Canvas
By: Judith Baragwanath

Fashion designer and co-founder of New Zealand Bride, Vinka Lucas, MNZM died in August, aged 88. Her funeral was last Saturday. Writer, former model and muse, Judith Baragwanath remembers a glamorous woman with a spine

