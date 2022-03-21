A barista has detailed the awkward moment he discovered he didn't get the job he applied for - after the company accidentally cc'd him their "rejection" email. Photo / TikTok

A barista has detailed the awkward moment he discovered he didn't get the job he applied for - after the company accidentally cc'd him their "rejection" email. Photo / TikTok

A barista has opened up about his awkward experience when he discovered he didn't get the job he applied for - after the company accidentally cc'd him into a "rejection" email.

New York man Alexander Wood applied for a job and waited to hear back from the company.

Instead, he received an email from an HR company discussing with management why they shouldn't hire him in particular in the cafe.

But it wasn't the only blunder the company suffered.

In the email the employer claimed Alexander had applied for the same job just months before in December last year but never showed up to the interview.

However, Alexander claims the interview never went ahead because they never arranged a date or time, something he has proof of.

In the email the HR company sent it said "I tried to interview this guy before and he never showed up for it."

The reply from another employee, believed to be the manager, read: "Well that's interesting okay so let's reject him."

Alexander Wood revealed he was accidentally ccd into an email that was clearly not meant for him. Photo / TikTok / Alexander Wood

He posted the email and incident to TikTok, saying: "Yes breakups hurt and stuff but have you ever been cc'd in HR emails talking about why they don't wanna hire you?"

In a follow-up video, he revealed: "They had supposedly sent me an interview time but I never got it."

"This email proved to me that they thought they'd sent me interview times and they had not," he said.

"I would never no-call, no-show to an interview, especially when I was knocked on my a** broke.

"It was not my fault I never showed up to the interview."

Alexander responds to the email

Deciding to let them know about the error, the New York barista responded with one word: "ouch".

He followed it up with a second email hours later with attached "concrete screenshots" of their previous discussions to prove the interview was never scheduled.

Taking to TikTok, he said: "Of course, I reacted and responded to the email ... This was a trigger for me."

He never received a reply.

"The company has gone silent," Alexander said.

"I am a good worker, I have trained under nationally certified baristas and I'm not going to be putting up with s***."

He later responded to the email with "concrete screen shots" to prove the interview was never scheduled. Photo / Alexander Wood

On Facebook, he opened up about the experience, saying that it was a kick in the guts considering he was at his lowest point in life at the time.

"What honestly hurt the most was that I applied to this job back when I was at an all-time low in my life.

"I reached out to the company that I had previously interviewed with because I truly needed the money and I had stood with their company values.

"We got in contact and we were supposed to set up a time. I never heard back.

"It was a letdown, but at the time I didn't think too much of it. I figured it just wasn't a right fit."

His video has been viewed millions of times, with many sharing their own stories.

"My boss accidentally emailed the entire company the decision to fire someone," one wrote.

Another said: "I was accidentally cc'd in an email about how much the executives are gonna get as bonuses for cutting everyone's hours."

While one added: "I once got told I was hired, and then they called me back and said they called the wrong applicant."