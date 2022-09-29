A woman who was ghosted by her groom on her wedding day has done the unthinkable. Photo / Getty Images

A British bride who was jilted at the altar has gone viral after deciding to go ahead with her wedding day despite being ghosted by her groom.

Kayley Stead, 27, shared emotional footage from the day that showed her enjoying the lavish reception with her loved ones despite her heartache.

The video, in which Kayley described herself as a "jilted bride", quickly went viral – with many describing her as "brave" and labelling her ordeal "heartbreaking".

Her former partner Kallum Norton, 24, has offered no explanation for leaving his fiancee at the altar, telling The Sun: "I don't want to talk about it."

Stead — who carried on with the day in full, including posing for photos, enjoying the first dance and cutting the cake — opened up about the unexpected turn of events, calling it "heartbreaking".

"I wish there were [signs this would happen] because then I would have a reason to back up this decision, but there wasn't," she told British morning TV show This Morning.

Stead's former partner Kallum Norton has offered no explanation for leaving her at the altar. Photo / Supplied

"To be honest with you, it was really heartbreaking, but I thought, 'If I start crumbling now...'"

Wearing her wedding dress and supported by her bridesmaids, also in their gowns from the day, she went on to explain she didn't believe it was true until Norton's dad rang her and said: "He's four hours away."

"We had an hour to get married. That's when I knew," she said.

Stead, from Swansea in Wales, was with Norton for almost four years before their shock split on their wedding day.

He proposed in August 2020 but the night before the September 15 wedding, he got cold feet.

Stead was staying in an Airbnb, celebrating with her bridesmaids, while the groom and his groomsmen stayed in a caravan near the venue.

Stead and two of her bridesmaids spoke to British TV show This Morning about her groom's no-show. Photo / Supplied

However Norton left the caravan that evening and never returned, leaving the groomsmen to contact the bridal party on the wedding day with the news.

Social media has since erupted in support for Stead, with many praising the jilted bride for pushing forward on TikTok.

"Go on lass! Can't waste the look. Imagine how he felt knowing you'd all still partied," one said.

"You have the most positive and amazing attitude! Good things are gonna come your way with that smile like sunshine," another wrote.

"Good for you, you still went along with it all head held high. You will become stronger and wiser well done," someone else agreed.

Others said they wouldn't have been able to push ahead if they had been in that situation, calling Stead "amazing".

Stead shared emotional footage from her wedding day on social media. Photo / TikTok

"You are a queen. Amazing. Beautiful. Badass. Everything. He didn't deserve you," one told her.

"How selfless is this?? you're fantastic. even though you must've been feeling heartbroken you still made sure everyone had a great time," another stated.

"It takes a special person to turn such a horrible thing into something amazing. you will find someone who sees how amazing you are," one declared.