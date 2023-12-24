Prince Andrew is reportedly “totally tormented” following news his name will appear in an unsealed document related to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Andrew is reportedly “totally tormented” following news his name will appear in an unsealed document related to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Andrew is reportedly “totally tormented” amid news his name will appear in previously sealed documents related to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The disgraced prince is “set to appear” in the soon-to-be-unsealed court records, which has sent him into despair, the Sun has claimed.

It comes amid Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s battle to release the information, which will effectively name 177 of Epstein’s high-profile associates, victims, friends, recruiters and more and could include the prince’s name.

Giuffre reacted to the ruling, saying, “There’s going to be a lot of nervous people over Christmas and New Year’s, 170 to be exact. Who’s on the naughty list?”

The Daily Mail reported some of the names included in the documents have not yet been revealed publicly.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre is the woman at the centre of the Prince Andrew sex crime allegations. Photo / Getty Images

One source spoke to the Mail on Sunday, boldly stating, “Andrew’s name is in there. He is beside himself with this latest development and everyone close to him is concerned for his mental wellbeing.

The source added, “He is at a loss, totally tormented.”

“He is facing his second Christmas without his mother, and now the New Year is going to start with his name being dragged through the mud all over again.”

The documents - unless the court ruling is appealed - are anticipated to be made available to media and the general public on January 1 after Judge Loretta Preska ruled they should be “unsealed in full”.

Preska has given those named in the documents - which reportedly include emails, legal documents, depositions and more - two weeks to object.

The Sun reported the information included in the documentation relates to a 2015 civil defamation suit raised by Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell - Epstein’s former partner and a convicted sex trafficker.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida on February 12, 2000. Photo / Getty Images

It’s understood the files will unveil more information about the spread of Epstein’s network and his trafficking crimes.

Expected to be revealed are the names of multiple high-profile men and women, while some included in Epstein’s inner circle are also expected to be released.

Prior to his death, Epstein had been connected to Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, among other high-profile names. Giuffre said in her defamation case against Maxwell she was allegedly trafficked to a “prime minister”, “foreign presidents” and “many other powerful men”.

It has not been revealed which country the prime minister was from.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein appeared to be on friendly terms in video footage of the pair.

Other people who may be named in the filing are Epstein’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz, model scout Jean Luc Brunel, billionaire Glenn Dublin, former US senator George Mitchell, and New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, who Giuffre claimed she had been trafficked to.

They have all strongly denied the claims in the years since the trial.

Some of the paedophile’s victims are also understood to have been named in the court documents as they have already spoken to the press about their allegations against him, or testified at Maxwell’s criminal trial.

Ghislane Maxwell "was in love with" Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / US District Court handout

Files regarding Johanna Sjoberg - who has claimed Prince Andrew once groped her at Epstein’s New York mansion - are expected to be released.

A ”member of law enforcement”, a “journalist who investigated Epstein” and a “medical provider” are also reported to be named in the documentation. However, the Sun reports suggestions claim they are not accused of wrongdoing.

It was revealed in 2019 that Epstein, 66, was found dead in his New York jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.