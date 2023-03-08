Hirokazu Kore-eda. Photo / Getty Images

Hirokazu Kore-eda is widely regarded as one of the finest working film-makers and received the Palme D’Or for his film Shoplifters. He tells Canvas about the creative inspiration behind his latest film, Broker, set in South Korea, finding creative inspiration at window seats on the bullet train, and “borrowed” views in Japan.

The place where I do my most valuable creative work is on the train. Especially the bullet train - I love the bullet train. Otherwise, I like a plane. I also like hotels and cafes in foreign places. I look for places that are blustery and busy, where there’s a lot of activity around. Or places that are in movement. Many of my films, especially my early films, were thought of on bullet trains or planes. I really like window seats - I’m always trying to get that seat if I can.

Right now, I’m sitting in my office on the third floor in Shibuya, and the reason why I decided on this place in particular is because there is this thing in Japan called shakkei, which in Japanese means “borrowed view”. This is an idea that comes from temples in Kyoto. From where I sit I can see the trees of the house next door. These trees become green in the summer and red in autumn. The idea of borrowing a view is that I’m looking at a view that’s part of somebody else’s land, it’s a view of somebody else’s place that I can see from my own. This comes from the fact that in Japan there’s not much land, and it’s not a negative thing but a positive thing, to be thinking of someone else’s place, and so “borrowing their view”. This is a very Japanese concept, and I like it very much. I decided on this office because of the access it gives me to these trees.

Image-making to me is about encountering the world, getting to know it. I think I was drawn to the ability that image-making allows us to perhaps even change the way we see the world. I think that’s something that’s always within myself, that I’m always thinking about - film’s ability to connect us to the world. With Covid, this became even more crucial. For example, it’s very convenient that I get to talk to you [the interviewer] over Zoom, where I can talk remotely and see someone, but I think if I was meeting someone in person there’s so much more that we can offer each other. By doing everything remotely the things we exchange are just information, so much doesn’t get transferred. Covid wasn’t something we had a choice in, but I do feel that the window we’re looking out of becomes more limited if we’re held apart from each other. It results in a warping of human relations. There’s a lot of misunderstandings that happen. It’s important for film to be able to show us this aspect of ourselves. As a process, film also offers us the ability to overcome this disconnect.

Broker is set in South Korea, and is concerned with “baby boxes”, which are a phenomenon both in South Korea and Japan, where mothers who feel like they cannot care for their babies anymore can deposit them in these baby boxes, and someone else takes care of them. I first learnt about baby boxes when I was making a film called Like Father Like Son, around 2012. I was immediately interested in this topic. People were really against it and very critical of them. People would say that baby boxes were being “too good to the mothers”, and that “a mother shouldn’t give birth if she’s going to throw away the baby”, and so on. Of course, the people setting up these boxes are not thinking these things or feeling these criticisms. I knew that I wanted to tell stories that depicted motherhood differently, that showed different kinds of motherhood.

Speaking for myself, the film-making I did before I was a parent and after I became a parent, before I lost my mother and after I lost my mother, the idea of family changed for me. How I depicted family in films changed too. It’s very interesting to me, the way we conceive of families and how that changes as our life goes on, with age. I just turned 60, but in my 60s and 70s I might have a new, different conception of family. With Broker, the film began as a story about motherhood, but ultimately the central theme of the film became the value of every life. Finding the theme of a film while we’re actually making the film is incredibly exciting to me.

Of course, the people around me during those times are very worried about what I’m going to do! I don’t feel too stressed when I’m busy with many projects. When I’m creating, when I’m making, that’s when I’m having the most fun. I’m not doing anything I don’t want to do.”

As told to Tom Augustine - translated from Japanese.

Broker is in cinemas now. Hirokazu Kore-eda’s new show, The Makanai, is on Netflix.