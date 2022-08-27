Jamie Oliver's tender glazed lamb shanks

Photo / David Loftus

Who said good food had to be complicated? Not Jamie Oliver. His latest cookbook, One: Simple One-Pan Wonders, includes more than 120 recipes using just eight budget-friendly ingredients or fewer, cooked in one pan - meaning minimal prep time and washing up. These tender glazed lamb shanks are cooked up with sweet peppers, new potatoes, olives, garlic and parsley.

Prep: 12 minutes Cook: 2 hours

Ingredients

Directions

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Place a large deep casserole pan on a high heat. Season the lamb shanks with a pinch of sea salt and black pepper, then fry in 1 tablespoon of olive oil, turning until browned all over. Meanwhile, halve the unpeeled garlic bulb across the middle and tear up the peppers into big chunks, discarding the seeds and stalks. Add both to the pan, then use a speed-peeler to add the lemon peel in strips. Go in with the potatoes, halving any larger ones, then squash, destone and add the olives, also stirring in a splash of liquor from their jar. Mix together well, cover, then transfer to the oven for 1 hour. Mix up again, and cook uncovered for another hour, or until the lamb is tender. Remove from the oven. Mash the soft garlic cloves into the stew, discarding the skins, then season to perfection with salt, pepper and a thimble of red wine vinegar. Brush the honey over the lamb, then pick over the parsley leaves, and serve.

GO VEGE Simply swap the lamb for quarters of scrubbed celeriac, treating it in exactly the same way, and chuck in a jar of drained chickpeas.

One by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2022 One). Photography by David Loftus. RRP $65