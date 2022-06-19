The Prime Minister's start to the day is something a lot of parents can relate to. Photo / Instagram/Jacinda Ardern

The Prime Minister's start to the day is something a lot of parents can relate to. Photo / Instagram/Jacinda Ardern

If there is something every parent of a young child knows is that they do not care how busy a day you may have ahead - sometimes, they'll make you stay up through the night anyway.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had one of those nights and took to social media to share the very relatable experience of being up multiple times with a child who refused to sleep.

"In the office kitchen making the strongest tea possible pre my morning media round and wondering how many other parents have a 3 year old that suddenly gets up ALL THROUGH THE NIGHT! Tips welcome," the Prime Minister wrote on her Instagram Stories this morning.

Jacinda Ardern asked for tips to get through the day on very little sleep. Photo / Instagram/Jacinda Ardern

The caption was posted above a selfie of Ardern, ready to start her work day.

Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford's daughter Neve is 3.

It is not the first time the Prime Minister has taken to social media to share the realities of parenthood in general - and the intricacies of getting children to stay in bed, in particular.

Back in November, Neve made a special appearance (albeit off camera) in one of her mum's live Facebook videos.

Ardern was live on Facebook to share an update on New Zealand's Covid response when Neve gatecrashed the announcement.

"Mummy," a tiny voice could be heard in the background.

"You're meant to be in bed darling," Ardern said, turning away from the camera to address the 3-year-old wanderer.

"It's bedtime darling, pop back to bed, I'll come and see you in a second."

Then it was Nana to the rescue and Ardern's mum Laurell Ardern arrived to usher Neve back to bed.

"Well, that was a bedtime fail wasn't it?" Ardern said.

A month earlier, Neve, dressed as Wonder Woman, forced Ardern to intervene after she snuck out of Premier House to play on a newly-installed trampoline unsupervised.

A photo shared by First Bloke Clarke Gayford showed the Prime Minister, with a diplomatic protection officer close behind, looking through the opening of the trampoline, and directing the crestfallen child to stop playing.

Gayford revealed their daughter was given a telling off.

It's not everyday you see Wonder Woman being told off by a Prime Minister for sneaking out of the house to use her new trampoline, but these are the crazy times we live in I guess. https://t.co/X9ZiQksMIk pic.twitter.com/hHxQ8tDpCr — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) October 28, 2021

"It's not every day you see Wonder Woman being told off by a Prime Minister for sneaking out of the house to use her new trampoline, but these are the crazy times we live in I guess," he posted.

As for the tips the Prime Minister asked for this morning, we can only suggest more tea and a good dose of patience - and hopefully an early night tonight.