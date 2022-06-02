A Service of Celebration for the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul. Friday 3 June

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will today commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Wellington.

Ardern will be joined at the service by the Administrator of the Government, The Right Honourable Dame Helen Winkelmann.

The pair will meet at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul to honour and acknowledge the reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to celebrate Her Majesty in becoming the first British Monarch to mark a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.

Yesterday, Wellington became the second commonwealth capital city in the world to celebrate the Queen by lighting a beacon atop Mount Victoria in her honour.

Mana whenua and Mayor Andy Foster worked together to light the beacon, with Foster saying it was a great honour.

"It's truly an honour to light the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacon, and to do so alongside the two former Governors-General, on behalf of all Wellingtonians and, indeed, all New Zealanders to mark Her Majesty's remarkable 70 years of service."