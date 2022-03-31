Piers Morgan slammed Disney in a recent appearance on Fox News' The Five. Photo / Getty Images

Piers Morgan slammed Disney in a recent appearance on Fox News' The Five. Photo / Getty Images

Piers Morgan has slammed Disney for going woke after the corporation removed the use of gendered pronouns at its theme parks.

The broadcaster appeared on the Fox News programme The Five, available to stream on Flash, where the chat show discussed the company's plan to drop gender terms.

The Fox Nation host expressed his frustration with the entertainment giant, calling the move "pathetic".

"You can't go to a theme park and hear the words, "Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls." What's going on?" he said on the panel talk show.

"You've got this small group of very vocal, very woke people, very active online, and they bully companies into following their narrow world view."

The journalist said he admired companies like Netflix and Spotify who stood by their stars Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan, and pointed out that's the right way to respond because the woke mob "gets bored and moves on".

"They don't want to do that," he said.

"They want to be bullied by this woke mob into doing something they didn't instinctively want to do, and now they're being sucked into this woke trap?

"And when you apologise, by the way? It never stops. The moment you apologise, they keep coming".

Piers Morgan slammed Disney for going "woke". Photo / Facebook

The controversial move comes as leaked tapes revealed Disney executives discussing their latest agenda.

During the video meeting, Disney diversity and inclusion manager Vivian Ware said they eliminated the use of gendered pronouns throughout its theme parks last year as part of its inclusivity efforts.

"Last summer we removed all gendered greetings in relationship to our live spiels," she said on the call.

"So, we no longer say ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls … It's hello everyone or hello friends."

Ware said Disney is now in the process of changing recorded messages in parks to match the inclusivity push.

"We no longer say ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls," Ware continued.

"We say dreamers of all ages."