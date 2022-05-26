Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

Is it time we stood up more for men? Book ignites 'toxic masculinity' debate

14 minutes to read
By Ani O’Brien

Men are under attack, and it's time women stood up for them, argues a provocative new book. By Ani O'Brien

The fragile dynamic between the sexes has always been somewhat fraught. Thirty years ago, American

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.