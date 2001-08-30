Ron Palenski: The Jersey

By MARGIE THOMSON

Palenski is a terrific sports writer, capable of inspiring interest in even the non-sports-minded.

If he is a little overblown in this tribute to the All Blacks on the occasion of their 1000th member, I guess he can be forgiven, as most of his readers probably feel that one cannot be too gushy on this subject.

After reading this illustrated anecdotal and thematic history, you too will be able to trot out such facts as that in 1970 Colin Meads played on after breaking his left arm just six minutes into a test match; and engage in informed discussions about how professionalism has changed the sport: how, instead of warm, flat beer and reheated fried fish, those present at team announcements now get Moet and seafood crepes.

Ah, but the mateship, the commitment, the sense of being iconic role models who hold the emotions of a nation in their powerful hands... some things never change.

Trivia freaks will love the pages of lists at the back: tallest, shortest, oldest, youngest, most tries, and so on.

Hodder Moa Beckett $49.95