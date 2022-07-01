Fly-in-fly-out worker Megan Meeke travels all over the world in her time off. Photo / Instagram

A fly-in-fly-out worker has revealed how she makes $2643 a week and gets to travel the world.

British ex-pat Megan Meeke, 27, works in the mines in Pilbara in Western Australia.

Her gruelling shift pattern sees her work two full weeks in a row, and up to 14 hours a day - but then she gets a week off to indulge in a glamorous jetset lifestyle.

Meeke, who used to be a flight attendant, travels all over Australia and further afield - heading to luxury destinations like the Maldives and Dubai.

Her Instagram, filled with shots of her relaxing in some of the world's most exclusive cities, is likely to make you jealous - but she has to work hard to enjoy her time off.

"It is definitely a tiring job but also an amazing lifestyle if you are someone that wants to travel the world and earn amazing money," she told Daily Mail Australia.

FIFO worker Megan Meeke. Photo / Instagram

"FIFO [fly in-fly out] is something I really do recommend, especially if you are young and want to travel, you earn amazing money and the lifestyle is great.

"You work hard for two weeks, then you have your week off to go off to another country or explore more of Australia, then go back to work, work hard earn big money and then travel again."

Meeke's partner Dylan also works in the mines, but their shifts don't always match up so she does miss him at times.

Megan Meeke pictured in Kuala Lumpur. Photo / Instagram

She makes $2643 after tax and everything on site is paid for, including food drinks and accommodation.

Last year, a WA Government-funded report by Curtin University found one-third of FIFO workers experience high levels of mental distress.

Jobs in the mining sector are consistently ranked as offering the highest average salary in Australia, but this has caused a level of misinformation in the general public, workers say.

Despite the number one rank, data from SEEK revealed an average salary for someone working in the mining industry was $127,000 - a drop of 13.96 per cent from 2013.