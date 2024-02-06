Voyager 2023 media awards
Inside OneTaste: What happened when I stayed at an 'orgasmic meditation cult'

25 minutes to read
The Times
By Megan Agnew

Warning: This article contains sexual references

OneTaste founder Nicole Daedone is accused of running an ‘orgasmic meditation cult’ involving abuse and forced labour — and faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

