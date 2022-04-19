Influencer's Coachella outfit savagely roasted over Covid detail

Kate Bartlett, a fashion student and influencer from New York, wore this unusual outfit to Coachella. Photo / Instagram

A woman who wore a designer outfit to Coachella has revealed she was mocked over its striking resemblance to a Covid molecule.

Kate Bartlett, a fashion student and influencer from New York, attended the popular music and arts festival in Palm Springs, California, over the weekend.

The festival, which hasn't been held since April 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic, has become as synonymous with fashion as it has with music.

As such, Kate decided to go all out in the fashion stakes, rocking an array of outfits during the three-day event.

But it was a white pant and crop top combo with red detailing that had everyone talking.

The outfit was created by designer MELKE and as many people pointed out, bears a striking resemblance to a Covid molecule.

Luckily, Kate saw the funny side, sharing her unfortunate discovery on TikTok in a video that has been viewed over two million times.

"When you thought your Coachella outfit was cute but everyone thinks you look like a Covid antigen," she wrote before sharing photos of the outfit.

Many were quick to flood Kate with comments, agreeing the red detailing on the designer garment did look a lot like a Covid molecule.

"Sorry girl … I can't unsee it … BUT like you look like a cute Covid antigen though!" one wrote.

"At least you were on trend … with Covid," another said.

"You pulled it off though. You looked stunning," someone else added.

Others claimed Kate's outfit was giving off "car wash vibes" while some labelled the Covid similarity "unfortunate".

"Well they're not wrong," one person wrote.

"OMG babe and nobody told you beforehand?" another asked.

While one person wrote: "It's cute but they are right at the same time."

Others said the outfit was "lovely" and she had inspired them to want to buy it.

"Girl don't listen to anyone! That outfit is bomb af!" one said.

"Whoever said that hasn't seen how it looks on you like you made it look cute," one woman said.

Kate was able to wear non-Covid resembling outfits the rest of the festival, including a retro swirl print two-piece from H&M and a cutout dress with a daring thigh split.

The influencer with 168,000 followers was also invited to stay at the Hennes Hotel and documented her experience online.