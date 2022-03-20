The Gold Coast fitness influencer was told by her doctor "it's happening because the parasite in your stomach is sucking all the goodness out". Photo / Instagram

Fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow has opened up about her health struggles following the results of her latest blood test.

The 27-year-old, who is currently pregnant with her third child, took to Instagram on Saturday explaining the reason she feels constantly lethargic is because she is fully anaemic.

Anaemia is a condition in which the blood doesn't have enough healthy red blood cells or haemoglobin to carry oxygen around your body and to your baby.

According to Pregnancy, Birth and Baby, mild anaemia is common in pregnancy.

"My doctor texted me my blood results and said I am fully anaemic now," the influencer said in her Instagram Stories.

"It probably explains why I am so tired all the time."

The mother-of-two said she was baffled by the result, texting her doctor back demanding answers.

"I was like, 'Why is this happening. I take (iron) supplements. I eat lots of spinach. I am doing everything (because) I had low iron in the beginning (of my pregnancy), so I have been trying to consume a lot of iron.'

"And his response was, 'Well it's happening because the parasite in your stomach is sucking all the goodness out of you,' and he said they're known for that."

Hembrow said she will now have to get an iron infusion.

Tammy said she now understand why she always feels exhausted. Photo / Instagram

She also said a scan on Monday will reveal if she has polyhydramnios, which is when there is too much amniotic fluid around the baby during pregnancy. Amniotic fluid is the fluid that surrounds your baby in the womb.

Hembrow explained she had polyhydramnios while pregnant with her two other children, Wolf, six, and Saskia, five.

"I had extra fluid (but) fingers crossed that I don't. I haven't in any of the other scans so far," she said.

Polyhydramnios occurs in about 1 to 2 per cent of pregnancies and in most cases it is mild. Severe polyhydramnios may cause shortness of breath, preterm labour, or other signs and symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"I never had low iron with Wolf and Sass, so it's so weird to me," the entrepreneur continued.

"I feel like that explains (why) some days I wake up and literally feel like I've been hit by a bus and it's such a struggle to even get up out of bed.

"But I have too, I'm a busy mummy."

Hembrow said she tries to rest as much as she can on weekends as she has "lots" going on during the week.

"So many people are telling me to eat liver," she said.

"No thank you, I don't think I'll be doing that. But heaps of people are also saying Vitamin C helps absorb iron better, so like drinking orange juice and taking Vitamin C supplements — and a lot of people are saying iron fusions are amazing so hopefully that will help me out."

The fitness entrepreneur, who has built a successful fitness app, clothing line and 12.7 million-strong Instagram following, revealed she was expecting her first child with partner Matt Poole in December, just two weeks after announcing their engagement.

"Our hearts are so full," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The Australian influencer shares son Wolf and daughter Saskia with her ex-partner Reece Hawkins.

In October, Hembrow made her debut on Australia's 2021 Young Rich List with an estimated net worth of $38 million following the success of her businesses.