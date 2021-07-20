Influencer Dominique Elissa's throwback holiday photo prompts visit from Sydney police

Dominique Elissa was shocked when police were called over her photo. Photo / via Instagram

A Sydney influencer has shared her "shock" after two police officers showed up at her front door following multiple complaints she was on holiday.

Dominique Elissa lives in Bondi, a suburb currently under NSW's stay home order, which only allows people to leave home for four reasons and travel as far as 10km to exercise.

The lockdown has been in place since June 26, and has become stricter as case numbers have swelled.

However, the 26-year-old model shared a "throwback" photo on Thursday from a previous trip to Jervis Bay, that appears to have angered social media users who wrongly believed she'd escaped Sydney during lockdown.

"The weirdest thing just happened, two police just rocked up at our house and needed to check I was here because they've gotten multiple complaints from people saying I am in Jervis Bay," she said in a video posted to TikTok.

"I posted a throwback like a few days ago and I'm literally in so much shock that people went to the extent to call the police."

Dominique went on to explain she had been sharing videos of her daily walks and her outdoor workouts in her home suburb so was confused as to how anyone had suspected she had hopped out of town, but thanked those who complained for their "concerns".

In the throwback photo, Dominique is wearing a mismatched bikini at the beach, and is posing over her shoulder to flaunt Brazilian-style bottoms.

She's also wearing a pair of rainbow Crocs, captioning the snap: "Don't care what anyone says, crocs are a vibe."

It's not clear when she visited the Jervis Bay area, which is almost 200km from her Eastern Suburbs home.

The video, captioned "can't believe this happened", has been viewed than 26,000 times since it was posted on Monday and has angered many who claim others should "mind their own business".

"Wow, some people have a bit too much time on their hands," one commented.

"What is the world coming to? Sorry you had to deal with that," another said.

While one stated: "People need to get a life."

NSW Police have been encouraging residents to report Covid-19 public health breaches via Crime Stoppers.