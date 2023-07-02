An Aussie influencer has opened up about her “disgusting” experience while travelling, reports news.com.au.

TikTok star and OnlyFans creator Anna Paul had booked an Airbnb while visiting Amsterdam and what she found will send shivers up your spine.

The 24-year-old found tiny bugs in the bed.

“When my mama lay down in bed last night, little bugs started crawling up her neck, crawling up her legs,” she revealed on TikTok.

Paul showed her followers clips of the little insects crawling through the bedsheets.

“Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? There’s so many of them,” she squealed.

Aussie influencer Anna Paul has opened up about her horror discovery in her Airbnb. Photos / TikTok

Her fans were quick to let the influencer know in the comments that they were, in fact, bed bugs.

“It took my family literally a year to get rid of them!! Had to throw literally everything out,” one follower said.

Anna Paul and her mum then slept on the couch to try and avoid becoming infected. Photo / TikTok

Paul and her mum made the decision to share the couch for the night “because it was the only thing we could do”.

“What makes it worse is our luggage is all open next to the bed... hopefully we get a refund.”

Paul then updated her fans two days after she posted the first video, saying that they had tried to contact Airbnb to complain, however the host of the Amsterdam residence “ghosted” them.



















