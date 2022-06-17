New Zealand, it is time to indulge. Photo / Getty Images

After a tough few years, Kiwis have been hankering for an opportunity to finally head out, dress up and bask in some indulgence.

So it's welcome news, that New Zealand's newest and largest food, wine and design event, INDLUGE, is coming in 2023.

The event will transform Auckland's Waterfront including Wynyard Point and Jellicoe Harbour into a food, wine and design extravaganza.

Ticket-holders will be treated to New Zealand's great tastes, sounds and inspirations over a three-day event, which will be held from March 2-5, 2023.

Attracting visitors from around the country to the heart of Tāmaki Makaurau, the event is expected to host between 15,000-20,000 people over the three days.

Event ambassadors include award-winning designer Mal Corboy, celebrity restaurateur Michael Dearth and culinary mastermind Nic Watt of Inca fame.

Master Chef judge Dearth, the owner of Baduzzi and The Grove restaurants, says INDULGE will represent all that is great about summertime in the city.

"What do we want to do in summer? We want to get outdoors and celebrate our industries together, in this great city. It's about creating a sense of solidarity in the sunshine with food, wine, entertainment and design," he says.

NZME, publisher of the Herald, has confirmed its support of INDULGE as a foundation commercial partner and exclusive media partner.



Paul Hancox, NZME chief commercial officer, says the company is pleased to be supporting New Zealand's events and hospitality industry after a tough couple of years, and the event presents excellent opportunities for NZME's audiences and customers alike.

"NZME is proud to support many major events locally, regionally and nationally, and INDULGE is a fantastic opportunity for us. Not only will the event provide us with the opportunity to provide some exclusive, quality content for our audiences through our multiple print, digital and audio platforms, but it will help our commercial partners reach new audiences in an original, interactive, innovative and exciting setting," says Hancox.

"The event offers terrific brand opportunities for our customers who align with and want to support New Zealand food and beverage producers, local restaurants, chefs and the hospitality industry overall."

Urban Events managing director Simon Wilson says his team is excited to be able to get this event off the ground with the support of NZME.

"INDULGE will be the highlight of the Kiwi summer, delivering access to some of Kiwis' favourite food, wine and design in our beautiful city - on the waterfront pier at Wynyard Point, as well as on the water of Jellicoe Harbour, so come by boat if you wish," says Wilson.

"Keep your eyes and ears open for more announcements. This event will not only be great for Auckland and Aucklanders, but it is also an event for all New Zealanders to enjoy and benefit from. Sponsors, stall holders and exhibitors who want to get involved will benefit from the full muscle of NZME through this commercial partnership."

To explore opportunities to partner with INDULGE, which is also proudly supported by Tourism New Zealand and Auckland Unlimited, click HERE.

• Tickets for INDULGE will go on sale in Spring 2022.