In my kitchen . . . with Cazador's Dariush Lolaiy

Dariush Lolaiy of Cazador restaurant. Photo / Supplied

Cazador is a veritable icon on the Auckland culinary scene. Family owned and operated since 1987, the restaurant's focus has always been on wild, organic and free-range ingredients sourced from New Zealand hunters and producers.

Now run by son Dariush Lolaiy, Cazador now offers a gourmet delicatessan. "Our deli has loads of eat-now as well as serve-later options," says Lolaiy. "And our online store is packed with charcuterie and cheese packs for grazing this season".

Along with that, the restaurant garden has been renovated to accommodate more outdoor seating and there's a new autumn menu and wine list at the restaurant.

"We're looking forward to an epic autumn," says the chef.

If all that wasn't enough to keep him busy, Lolaiy is also appearing on our TV screens soon, competing in Snack Masters NZ - a cooking show which pits foodie folk against each other to come up with the best version of an iconic Kiwi snack. Lolaiy will go head-to-head with Ganesh Raj to create a Tip Top Trumpet.

Here we find out a little more about Lolaiy's home kitchen habits, including a family penchant for mezcal and which bit of kitchen kit he reckons no home cook should be without.

Snack Masters NZ starts April 20, 7.30pm on TVNZ 2



I would describe my kitchen at home as . . . a small, practical kitchen. Last year we purchased our first house and it was in a pretty shocking state, so we renovated it on a fairly tight budget. [My wife] Bex designed the kitchen and had it manufactured by a wholesaler, and there are two parts I really love, the first is a big deep workbench adjacent to the sink, which allows for pastry or dressing larger cuts, and the second is our coffee station, which has an espresso machine and grinder, which is the key to life for me.

The change I'd like to make to turn it into a dream kitchen is. . . I would love to have a steam oven one day. I've cooked on the Meile version and it's perfect.

Items you will always find in my fridge are . . . My uncle makes the most delicious chili, shallot and sesame oil, I hope it never runs out.

Some of my pantry staples are . . . We always have a good selection of premium tinned fish - the proper Portuguese fish we import for our deli. They enhance any brunch, grazing platter or are perfect as a breakfast with just sourdough and lemon.



My favourite ingredient to cook with is . . . I use sherry for the vast majority of my dishes - a splash of fino in mushrooms, a glug of oloroso to deglaze a meat pan, or a nip of a cream sherry completes any dessert.

Cazador restaurant. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The kind of dishes I most love to make are . . .

apart from whatever is new on our menu, I love making home-style Iranian food. My mum taught me a classic recipe for khoresh (stew) that has become a favourite for my kids, too.

My go-to if I'm in a hurry is . . . It's pretty cheeky, but if I'm really rushed I'll just raid our deli!

If friends stop by unexpectedly I make . . . A quick spaghetti puttanesca is so easy and delicious, I always have good olives, capers and anchovies to hand, and a decent Italian red makes for a great night in.

My drink of choice is . . . mezcal, my mum grew up in Mexico and we have a family tradition of celebrating with mezcal, commiserating with mezcal, mezcal after dinner, or maybe even before … you're getting the picture.

Something unexpected I make from scratch is . . . We make pretty much everything from scratch. We cure our own meat for charcuterie, we have three-year-old heritage pork prosciutto, venison bresaola, six-month-old pancetta - charcuterie is one of my favourite culinary disciplines, I could talk about it all day.

I cook from home . . . a little less often than I'd like to but I always labour over at least one meal a week.

My favourite place to eat right now is . . . I love a few bites at Beau Wine Bar. I'll often stop in for a snack and end up staying for a full meal. Their tartare is great.

The kitchen gadget everyone should own is . . . a digital thermometer. You'll never overcook meat with this simple $30 piece of kit.

My food philosophy is . . . don't overcomplicate cooking. Respect the ingredient and bring out the best of that ingredient without too much manipulation or fussiness.

Cazador, 854 Dominion Rd, Mount Eden, Auckland. Website: cazador.co.nz