In my kitchen ... with Carmel Davidovitch of Carmel Israeli Street Food

Carmel Davidovitch at work with partner Tomer.

Carmel Davidovitch and partner Tomer are on a mission to bring authentic Israeli street food to New Zealand. Kiwi-born Carmel grew up in Israel and returned here with Tomer to start an online shop for their delicious baked goods. The business has now evolved to brick-and-mortar, located in Auckland's Eden Terrace.

They're currently open for pick-ups and deliveries for their mouth-watering range of pastries and breads on Tuesdays and Fridays; and now, at the weekend, you'll find falafel and chicken in their pillowy homebaked pita breads at the shop. Here we find out a bit more about Carmel behind the scenes.

My kitchen at home is . . . small and practical.

The change I'd like to make to turn it into a dream kitchen would be . . . a brand new KitchenAid.



Something you would always find in my fridge is . . . tomatoes.

Some pantry staples in our household are . . . flour, vanilla and quality chocolate, because you never know when you'll need something sweet.

Rugelach croissants from Carmel | Israeli Street Food.

My favourite ingredient to cook with is . . . eggplant as it's super versatile to work with and it's a beautiful vegetable.

The kind of dishes I most love to make are . . . shakshuka (baked eggs in tomato and peppers) and different salads.



My go-to meal in a hurry is . . . pita bread filled with omelette, cheese and tomato.



If friends stop by unexpectedly I would serve . . . labneh cheese, pickled onion and crackers.

My drink of choice is . . . a very dry chardonnay, which makes everything look a little bit brighter.

Something unexpected I make from scratch is . . . our falafel mix.

Carmel | Israeli Street Food falafel pita.

My favourite place to eat right now is . . .

Humbug in Glen Eden; the most chilled easy-going vibe with amazing comforting food.

The kitchen gadget everyone should own is . . . a garlic crusher because garlic goes in anything.

My food philosophy is . . . keep it simple and fresh.

Carmel Israeli Street Food, 67b France St South, Eden Terrace. Website: bycarmel.co.nz. Facebook & Instagram: @carmelisraelistreetfood