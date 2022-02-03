Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Imitation game: Why you want what other people want

14 minutes to read
Teslas at the Port of Auckland in January 2022. Photo / John Barker

Teslas at the Port of Auckland in January 2022. Photo / John Barker

By Matthew Packer

If you think your wants and opinions are entirely your own and not influenced by the crowd, a new book will shake up your perceptions. By Matthew Packer

When our friends buy a new car,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.