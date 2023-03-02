Voyager 2022 media awards
I’ll have what he’s having: Are men and women really that different when it comes to sex?

16 minutes to read
By Niki Bezzant

Women are as well equipped as men to achieve sexual satisfaction – so why is “intimate justice” still so elusive? By Niki Bezzant.

When it comes to male genitalia, there’s never been a shortage of

