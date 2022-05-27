Jessica Alves rose to fame after undergoing plastic surgery to look like a Ken doll - seen here in 2018. Photo / Getty

She's been undergoing a string of new surgeries since coming out as transgender in 2020 – and now Jessica Alves looks completely unrecognisable.

The 38-year-old rose to fame after spending thousands having surgeries to transform into the "human Ken doll".

But two years ago, Jessica – who lives in London – revealed she was actually transgender, and has spent the last two years altering her appearance as well as having gender reassignment surgery.

Now, after having more than 100 cosmetic procedures costing more than $1.4 million, Jessica looks completely different to her "Human Ken doll" days when she was known as Justin.

Photos of the media personality leaving the Kamol Cosmetic Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, show the results of her latest surgeries – which include undergoing a full facelift, head reduction surgery and a voice pitch change, The Sun reports.

Despite going under the knife again, Jessica looked to be in good spirits, flashing a "V" sign as she was wheeled out of the clinic.

Jessica was rocking natural make-up for her hospital stay, with lash extensions, a flush of blush and red nail polish.

Previously, the former UK Celebrity Big Brother housemate opened up about the struggle she faces with her voice as a trans woman, saying her "androgynous" tone left people confused.

"My current voice is considered androgynous. It isn't a male voice but it isn't a female voice either which leaves people very confused over the phone as they don't know if they are talking to a man or a woman," she previously told MailOnline.

However, Jessica, who had her first surgery aged 17, has also detailed her excitement experiencing life as a woman, including having sex for the first time – explaining she has "always felt like Barbie".

"The aesthetics of my vagina is exactly the same as a biological vagina. I look at it all the time," she told a UK breakfast show This Morning in February 2021.

"In three months' time it's going to behave in the same way as a biological vagina; it's elastic and it self-lubricates as well."

She also revealed she spent $24,000 on the surgery, called penile-peritoneal vaginoplasty, where her abdominal and peritoneal lining was used to create her vagina.

Jessica, who was born Rodrigo Alves in Brazil, almost became emotional during the interview as she explained: "My life will start now."

Jessica started hormone therapy in September 2019 before starting to transition in January 2020.

She was formerly known as the "human Ken doll" but explained deep down she was "unhappy".

Jessica now shares inspiring messages on her social media accounts alongside pictures of her new body.

In a recent post, she wrote: "There will come a time when you believe everything is finished. Yet that will be the beginning."