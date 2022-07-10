Lorna Jane called out for lack of diversity. Video / KimmeeLee

Activewear company Lorna Jane has been slammed after posting a video to advertise their clothing featuring little diversity in the clip.

The TikTok video posted last week features women in various states of life – grocery shopping, going out for coffee with friends and waiting for the bus – all wearing activewear by the label.

"Activewear, activewear, showing off my baby in my activewear," a trio of women lipsynced, before the clip cut to two women showing off their baby bumps.

The clip then showed a series of women in different poses chanting "activewear, activewear" on an escalator, at a Lorna Jane store and in a studio against a white backdrop.

But, many customers found the clip to be in poor taste and not reflective of the Australian consumer market.

Several have taken to TikTok to slam the activewear label for it's "huge misstep", creating their own videos dueting the clip after comments were turned off on the original video.

"Here's an idea for @Lorna Jane," retail brand consultant Kim Mee Lee wrote on TikTok.

"Acknowledge your mistake, re-cast & reshoot the campaign featuring more diversity. It's not too late to fix this."

Another TikToker said she had a question for the label.

"What makes you think that white, skinny girls are the only people who need activewear?" she asked.

"Where is the representation of our multicultural and diverse society? Pathetic!"

A third added: "Besties really forgot about diversity and inclusivity.

"I've religiously bought Lorna Jane since I was 13, but this was disappointing to say the least - please be better, besties."

A spokesperson from Lorna Jane told news.com.au: "The Lorna Jane Activewear TikTok video you are referencing is the first of many videos created by the team that highlight the unique way people wear Lorna Jane Activewear.

"The comments have been turned off this TikTok video as there were a number of negative comments made about our staff who appeared in the video. As such, our social team made the decision to turn off the comments to protect our staff members' welfare. Staff welfare is at the forefront of Lorna Jane and our priority as a business.

"Lorna Jane promotes inclusivity and positivity – as such, the second we have any negative comments made about our staff that affects their wellbeing, of course we will remove them immediately."

This isn't the first time the label has been called out for lack of diversity, with many calling out the label – and owner Lorna Jane Clarkson – for saying stores would not stock additional sizing for many years as there was "no demand" and it wouldn't sell.

However, sizes have recently been extended to include an XXS and XXL.