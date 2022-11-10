Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

How we age: The surprising secrets to a long life

12 minutes to read
By Jo Bennett

The keys to good health well into old age are in our hands, says a youthful scientist who advocates diet and exercise – and a little of what’s “bad” for us.

On the hottest day

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.