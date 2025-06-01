Corey Pence, a senior manager of in-home organising services at the Container Store, describes visual clutter as an “overwhelming or excessive amount of visual elements in a space that make it difficult to focus on important information or executing tasks”. Too many objects, colours, shapes or details competing for attention can overwhelm the brain. Note: visual clutter is not synonymous with mess. “Even if items are neatly arranged, visual clutter can make a space feel disorganised or messy and can reduce the overall aesthetic and functionality of the space,” Pence says.

Of course, some people thrive in cluttered environments – visual clutter is only a problem when it’s just that: a problem. But if you find yourself struggling to get out the door in the morning, or to stay focused while reading this month’s book club selection, take a look around your space and ask yourself whether visual clutter could be to blame.

Benefits of eliminating visual clutter

Clutter not only forces the brain to work harder to filter out non-essential information, it creates logistical problems. “It can be hard to navigate a space that feels full,” Pence says. “Reducing clutter makes it easier to move around, access needed items and maintain organisation. An uncluttered space is generally more conducive to productivity.”

When our environment becomes less cluttered, our stress levels naturally decrease and our ability to relax increases. “Organised spaces make us less likely to feel overwhelmed, which frees our mind to generate new ideas,” Pence says.

Plus, it just looks better. “Less clutter feels more sophisticated, and it also allows the most important elements to stand out,” Pence says. “When you have an uncluttered space, your grandmother’s vase, your favourite crystal or that amazing painting become the star of the show.”

The most common types of visual clutter

The experts we spoke to identified types of visual clutter most often found in each room in the home.

Living room: “Bookshelves and TV consoles are the most common place for visual clutter to accumulate in the living room,” says Ashley Murphy, a co-founder and CEO of NEAT Method. Think of all the physical media (DVDs, magazines, books, records), plus remote controls, gaming systems and knickknacks. But there’s also the floor (cords and cables, children’s toys) and the walls (overcrowded wall art) to consider.

Kitchen: “The countertop is a big culprit in the kitchen for small appliances, knife blocks, bread boxes and utensil crocks to take over,” Murphy says. Pence recommends keeping things you use every day, like a coffee maker or teakettle, on countertops and finding a home for less frequently used items.

“Wall signs and decorative rugs or runners can also contribute to unnecessary visual clutter if not carefully curated,” she says. Other culprits include piles of mail and papers, magnets on the refrigerator, and dish racks.

Bedroom: Clean laundry, in-between clothes, accessories, shoes, bags, jewellery – the bedroom is the keeper of endless potential clutter. “Any chair or bench placed within a bedroom is an ideal place for clutter to pile up,” Murphy says.

Bedside tables are also hot spots where small but essential items like eyeglasses, remote controls, tubes of lip balm and lotion can quickly turn to clutter.

Entryway: Shoes, bags and backpacks, coats and jackets, keys, umbrellas, and mail can make a huge mess of your entryway, the first space you see when you walk in your home. “Without a designated home and set limits, they’ll pile up quickly,” Murphy says.

How to reduce visual clutter

While visual clutter can be an overwhelming problem, many of the solutions are quick and easy to implement.

Start with the right furniture: Opt for enclosed furniture. That means storage ottomans, a storage chest instead of a bench, and a nightstand or end table that has a drawer.

Use your open shelves wisely: a well-chosen bin will mimic the effects of closed storage on an open shelf. “Select a bin that blends well with the rest of your decor and looks pretty on display,” Murphy says.

She also recommends using open shelving for storing sets. “If you have open shelves in your kitchen, use them to neatly arrange a matching set of everyday dishes. Your eye will register a matching set as one item instead of a stack of many,” Murphy says. “Anything sitting out on a shelf should be intentionally styled and neatly arranged in order to avoid visual clutter.”

Consider decor carefully: Finding the sweet spot demarcating decor trends like “maximalism” and “intentional clutter” from plain old clutter-clutter is hard to pull off. As House Beautiful breathlessly warns, “The line between messy clutter and intentional clutter is not one you want to cross.” The shelter mag describes clutter as “the accumulation and overflow of stuff,” in contrast to intentional clutter, which it defines as “the curation of beloved objects and collections”. Either way, it’s more stuff in your home and in your line of sight. Proceed carefully.

Edit regularly: “When clutter starts to build or baskets overflow, that’s a sign that category could use an edit,” says Murphy. “Set aside unnecessary duplicates; expired food; items you’re no longer using; and anything stained, broken or missing parts to be tossed, donated or repaired.” Editing doesn’t need to be scheduled, but if routine editing isn’t your style, aim for a quarterly sweep of clutter hot spots. “We encourage clients to do seasonal reviews of their spaces and let go of what’s no longer serving them,” Heartfield says.

Give everything a home: “If it doesn’t have a designated space, it becomes clutter,” says Heartfield. Zoom in on problem piles with the right storage solution: baskets for mail and remote controls, wall-mounted hooks for keys and bags, cord management kits, a catchall tray on a bedside table.

Establishing dedicated spaces also creates natural limits that tell you when pockets of clutter are getting out of control. “Set limits in the entryway by giving each member of the household a hook for jackets and an opaque shoe bin. Once these fill up, it’s time to relocate excess into personal closets,” Murphy says.

Have a dedicated place for repairs and donations: establishing a place for everything can extend to items that you plan to part with. “Create a bin specifically for donations and repairs,” Murphy says, “so they have a place to tuck out of sight until you can address them.”

Ultimately, getting control over the visual clutter in your home prioritises simplicity and organisation. “Reducing visual clutter creates an immediate sense of peace and clarity. It lowers stress levels, boosts productivity and helps you feel more at ease in your own space,” Heartfield says. “A decluttered home allows your personality, your favourite pieces and your design choices to shine.”