How to ... perfectly poach an egg

A perfectly poached egg is a thing of beauty but making one yourself and comparing it to those you’ve been served in a cafe can leave you feeling like you’ve botched the job. Apparently, though, those perfectly formed poached eggs you get when out for brunch have often been trimmed of scraggly bits to look more shapely. You can adopt this trick if presentation is a priority. Also, bear in mind that fresh eggs keep their shape better but we think it’s flavour that matters and here’s a method for poached eggs that holds up well for some eggy satisfaction.

2 eggs, for one serving

10cm water, use up to 12cm in a pot

1 splash of vinegar or a squeeze of lemon

1 pinch salt, optional

Fill a pot with 10-12cm of water and bring to a rolling boil.

Add a squeeze of lemon juice or a splash of vinegar (rice or white are good, but you can even use balsamic). The vinegar’s job is to help set the white. Add a pinch of salt, if desired

Using a slotted spoon, create a whirlpool in the boiling water.

Crack the eggs directly into the pot and with the spoon, keep the whirlpool going as the eggs cook. Fresh eggs will sink a little in the boiling water. The white should also stay attached to the egg. If it falls away, it means the egg is probably not fresh but you can still eat it and it will taste fine. Poach for 2-3 minutes until the white is opaque.

Using the slotted spoon, remove the eggs. At this point, you can trim the white to make the egg look more shapely, if desired. Place on buttered toast, season with salt and freshly ground pepper and tuck in.

Top tip: Be organised. Eggs will take 2-3 minutes to poach. The toast needs to be on before you start poaching.

Storage: Eggs will last longer if kept in the fridge. For poaching, you can use them directly from the fridge but don’t cook more than four at a time because they’ll cool the water too much.

Poached eggs for a crowd: Use this trick of the trade if you’re making poached eggs for a few people. Do as large hotel kitchens do and pre-poach your eggs, then put them into a bowl of cold water until needed. To warm through, put them in simmering water for 20-30 seconds and serve.











