Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

How to fix your sleep schedule and get a good night's rest in 2022

7 minutes to read
Your 2022 resolution should be simple: prioritise sleep. Photo / 123RF

Your 2022 resolution should be simple: prioritise sleep. Photo / 123RF

Daily Telegraph UK
By Guy Meadows

Whatever you have planned for 2022, without a robust sleep regime, you're unlikely to achieve it. Here's where to start...

Sleep is the single most powerful health-enhancing weapon known to humankind. As a sleep doctor,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.