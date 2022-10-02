Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

How to do the most good: The simple idea that's ignited a global trend

17 minutes to read
By Danyl McLauchlan

Philosopher William MacAskill is out to revolutionise how we live. The secret, he believes, is to do good not just for today but for generations to come. By Danyl McLauchlan.

Its original meaning may have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.