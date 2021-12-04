How Roxy Jacenko's 10yo daughter can financially retire at 15yo

Roxy Jacenko couldn't be prouder of her business-savvy daughter Pixie Curtis. Photo / Instagram, Roxy Jacenko

It's safe to say Pixie Curtis isn't your typical 10-year-old.

Not only is the Sydney schoolgirl the daughter of Roxy Jacenko but she also "can retire at 15" if she so wishes, PR powerhouse Jacenko tells this week's episode of Stellar.

In May, the mini-mogul launched her own business idea Pixie's Fidgets with Jacenko's help, after the sensory toy took over playgrounds around the country.

It was a huge success, with the colourful bubble-popping toys selling out in the first 48 hours and earning more than NZD$207,00 in its first month of operation.

Pixie Fidgets joins Pixie's Bows, the hugely successful hair business Jacenko started for her daughter when she was just a baby.

Both businesses are part of Pixie's Pixs, a range of toys, games and other Pixie-approved children's goodies sold online.

Pixie spruiks her businesses on her Instagram account, managed by Jacenko, where she has almost 90,000 followers.

Jacenko also runs the day-to-day activities of her daughter's businesses and couldn't be prouder of Pixie's drive at such a young age.

"What is the most exciting thing for me is the entrepreneurial spirit that she has at such a young age. I never had it, although it was drummed into me that I had to succeed," Jacenko told Stellar.

"When I was 14, I got a job at McDonald's because that's what you did back in my day.

"So, I guess to me the biggest thing is her drive as an entrepreneur. Yes, I've enabled it, but she's still got it, which is for me the most rewarding part."

In August, Jacenko made headlines when she rewarded Pixie's hard work with a brand new Mercedes-Benz GL worth NZD$280,000 which she uses to drive the schoolgirl and her younger brother Hunter Curtis, 7, in.

But this Christmas, Pixie plans to spoil her mum with presents, as well as a luxury holiday overseas now that international borders have reopened.

"I'm going to get her some new clothes because she has no good clothes at all, and I also want to get her some real hair because she desperately needs hair extensions," Pixie told Stellar.

"Today, my friend told me his family are going to Paris for Christmas and I think that's just wonderful.

"So, I told Mum I think we should go to my favourite place, which is Fiji. Mum, wouldn't you like to go to Laucala Island. That was the best holiday."