An influencer has inspired millions after sharing three small changes she made that caused her to lose 18kg “by accident”. Photo / Getty Images

An influencer has shed light on how she lost 18kg “by accident”, revealing the extreme weight loss that completely transformed her appearance.

Alexandra Materski from Ontario, Canada has shared the three things she did that helped her lose weight - and they are all things she didn’t realise would have that big of an effect on her body.

The wellness blogger and fitness trainer posted photos of before and after her body transformation, leaving many of her followers shocked that these common habits made such a big difference.

“I had no idea that these things would help me lose weight, but they did,” she shared in a viral video on TikTok.

“I stopped doing so much cardio, man, I would go on the stair master and do an hour of cardio and then do an hour of weights.

“My body was exhausted after that, which caused me to hold onto more fat and not be able to lose weight.”

Materski added that she was “shocked” by how much weight she lost just by changing up her aerobic exercise routine.

And when it came to diet and limited food intake, she was just as surprised to discover that restricting her food regimen was not the answer to weight loss either.

“I stopped dieting,” she shared. “I stopped counting calories.”

“I cut out the chicken and broccoli with plain white rice. I added love into my meals.”

Last, but certainly not least, Materski claims her drastic weight loss was down to banishing her harsh inner dialogue and self-criticism.

Alexandra Materski, from Ontario, Canada, went viral on TikTok with video about how she lost 18kg by "accident." Photo / TikTok

“I stopped the negative self-talk. I stopped talking down on myself. I stopped talking sh*t about myself.

“Positive mindset baby.”

Materski’s weight loss tips inspired social media users and was met with a lot of positive feedback online.

“OMG the body positivity is EVERYTHING! I also changed these things and down 10lbs [about 4.5kg],” one person wrote.

“I genuinely realised that when I like my body and think it looks good I lose more weight than when I frantically tried to do so,” another added.

What’s more, Materski and her followers may be right about the power of positive thinking.

Aesha Karunakaran, a weight loss coach from Beverly Hills who is said to have created a fat-burning biscuit that “works like a natural version of Ozempic” — revealed that out of the 10,000 women she’s helped with their weight loss journeys, the ones who have no problem accepting a compliment usually maintain long-lasting results.

“When you’re able to accept compliments about yourself, you believe good things about yourself — and you don’t self-sabotage,” she shared in a now-deleted TikTok clip.

“It’s a game changer.

“The moment you change your mind, you will see results happen, and you don’t have to be on a diet.”