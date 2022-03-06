How a Kiwi inventor plans to make you feel better about your life

Celebrated inventor Grant Ryan has come up with a way to gauge how well we're doing that takes GDP off the chart. By Sally Blundell

Half a century ago, John Clarke pinioned our unflappable self-assurance in Fred Dagg's cheery refrain, We Don't Know How Lucky We Are. It was funny, singalongable and, as always with the master satirist, honed to a razor-sharp precision.

Nearly 50 years later, the refrain has changed. We have become a nation of doom merchants and worrywarts. Our houses are generally warmer and dryer; we live longer than our parents; we have better food choices and travel options; access to information is off the charts – but still we tell ourselves life is far worse than it was the day Fred Dagg kicked off his gumboots and left for Australia in 1977.

We are not alone. In a 2015 survey, 70 per cent of Britons agreed with the statement that "things are worse than they used to be", even though at the time they were richer, healthier and longer-living than ever. And a Pew Research survey of 38 countries in 2017 found lots of people in the "middle billion" – those living in relatively rich democratic countries not including the top and bottom 10 per cent of income earners – thought things were worse than 50 years ago.

With climate change and unaffordable housing looming large in the lives of millennials, many believe they are worse off than the generation before them. But the gloomy view of many conventional economic models, writes Banks Peninsula tech developer and inventor Grant Ryan, "is brutally inappropriate", and possibly causing us to focus on the wrong problems.

When Covid hit the world, economists went into panic mode: we'll all be unemployed, and house prices will tumble, they warned. "No one said house prices would be going up 40 per cent," says Ryan.

"Everyone will have a grump about MIQ or closed borders, not the fact we've got such a low death rate. And the economy – who would have said tourism has closed down yet we've got only 3.4 per cent unemployment, half that of Canada and Europe? This isn't to downplay those things – if you have a tourism business it is pretty shit, and there are families who have had people die – but it didn't all turn to custard."

Inventor and entrepreneur Grant Ryan riding the YikeBike he developed. Photo / YikeBike

Yes, there are ongoing problems with inequality, but if you look at the "middle billion", says Ryan, we are actually doing quite well. "Historically, we are in the 1 per cent wealthiest that have ever lived, but we all feel hard done by and stressed. There are plenty of problems to solve, but we are all on a treadmill that, as fast as you spin it, just keeps moving around."

A bit of a dagg

To understand the drivers of that relentlessly spinning treadmill, the man who rode the dot-com wave to financial success and steered his fold-up electric YikeBike into the halls of engineering fame has developed a new "invention" – his favourite invention, he says – to tease out how well we really are doing compared with 50 years ago, and why we feel we are all going to hell in a handbasket.

In his new book, Comparonomics: Why life is better than you think, and how to make it even better, Ryan introduces the awkwardly named graph of the title – a low-tech, subjective and infinitely adaptable chart that measures changes over time in any one sector against a five-bar scale, from "unbelievably better" at the top to "horrifically worse" at the bottom.

As an example, he compares the life of the ill-fated King Louis XVI of France, one of the richest kings in history, with that of someone living today. In housing – well, Louis' Versailles spread was somewhat palatial – the line plummets from much better in his day to much worse in ours. Travel? Despite his wealth, the fastest way Louis could move was by horse. Even taking into account today's congestion and security checks, the line on the graph inclines steeply from horrifically worse to much better.

Health and sanitation? In the monarch's time, bloodletting, lead acetate cures and opioids for restless children were the norm (the intricate hedging in the grounds of Versailles was in part designed to provide places to defecate); the line tracks from horrifically worse to unbelievably better.

Economic inequality, violence, racism? In Louis' time, slave trading and anti-Semitism were rife, the threat of violence was huge, homosexuality was a capital offence. Again, horrifically worse to unbelievably better.

Fast forward to the early 1970s, viewed by some as a golden age for New Zealand. The differences between a middle-income person in an OECD country then and now are still dramatic. In health, the link between smoking and poor health was not widely accepted; cancer survival rates were half what they are now; life expectancy was 10-15 years shorter; pacemakers, IVF fertility treatments, hip replacements and heart surgery were rare and expensive. Verdict: from horrifically worse to much better.

Waiuku, Auckland in 1970. Photo / G Reithmaier, Archives NZ

Equality? Fifty years ago, women in many countries were not allowed to apply for a credit card without their husband's permission; it was legal to rape your wife. Homosexuality was illegal; gay marriage not even a possibility.

The great paradox

As is obvious from the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements, says Ryan, there is still room for improvement when it comes to sexism and racism. But overall, "We are less racist, sexist, homophobic and violent. Maybe society is not falling apart, but getting a little more compassionate."

Nevertheless, we still seem more anxious, more angry and more fearful. He quotes US journalist Dan Gardner: "We are the healthiest, wealthiest, and longest-lived people in history. And we are increasingly afraid. This is one of the great paradoxes of our time."

That paradox is not just an academic nicety. Our tendency to look back with "rosy retrospection" at the good old days has generated an insidious politics of nostalgia. "It is what caused Brexit and Trump and Make America Great Again," says Ryan. "A more accurate term is Make America Racist, Sexist, Homophobic, Poorer and Sicker – but that doesn't quite fit on a bumper sticker."

Inveterate inventor

Ryan is a mild-mannered, quietly spoken, self-professed (and now self-published) inveterate inventor. His early years were spent on a chicken farm in Otautau, in Southland, before the family moved to Invercargill. His father had the inventor's spirit – he developed a wildly successful chicken-plucking machine and a type of plastic cover to incubate day-old lambs. His mother launched a ready-made offering for supermarkets and restaurants using marinaded chicken cuts.

When asked to describe his probable career for the Southland Boys High School yearbook, he wrote "inventor". "They said, 'No, you have to put something serious.' I said, 'I am serious.'"

To fulfil this goal, he completed a degree in engineering at the University of Canterbury, then a PhD in ecological economics. "Economists say we want to grow forever, which, of course, we do. Physical scientists say, well, it's a finite planet, you can't grow forever. They actually talk past each other. [Ecological economics] is a discipline that is trying to work out whether these things intercept – it was an absolute luxury to think about that stuff."

Grant Ryan in November 2005.

After a brief stint at Industrial Research Ltd (a predecessor of Callaghan Innovation), where he looked at barriers to innovation, he set out on the inventor's path. In 1998, the same year Google was launched, he and his brothers, Shaun and Craig Ryan, founded internet search technology company Global Brain. It was later sold to US giant NBC Internet for $32 million at the height of the dot-com boom. Shareholders, including Shaun, bought the intellectual property back and set up SLI Systems, a cloud-based platform of tools for e-commerce websites now listed on the NZX.

In 2001, three years before Facebook, he set up social networking company Real Contacts, later sold to Intel. Next came Eurekster, a tech company building social search engines for websites.

In 2009, Ryan, then 40, and engineer Peter Higgins introduced the YikeBike, the world's first foldable electric bike. It appeared on the front page of Time magazine as one of the 50 best inventions of that year and won a raft of design awards (according to its website, YikeBike is currently seeking a sale or merger of the business).

Pest project

In anyone's reckoning, Ryan is ahead of the game. "I am not a natural entrepreneur, I'm not a natural businessman – I only ran companies because you had to do that to get the invention out. But I love the invention part of it."

In 2020, he launched PurePods, tiny glass cabins powered by sunlight and smart technology. The cabins are placed in isolated rural environments to give guests the feeling of being immersed in nature without being cold, exposed or out of cellular range – a one-off experience for tourists and a source of extra income for rural landowners. Profits from PurePods are being channelled into Ryan's not-for-profit Cacophony Project, an open-source, high-tech approach to predator eradication aimed at helping New Zealand reach its predator-free-by-2050 goal and bringing back "the cacophony" of birdsong.

The idea came to him when he and his wife, Kate, and two of their four children moved to Akaroa, on Banks Peninsula, while their Christchurch home was undergoing earthquake repairs. He loved the location – they now live there – but was horrified at the number of rats and possums. He developed an audio device to measure the bird population and quickly realised traditional traps designed for pigs and deer were not so effective for fast-moving rats, stoats and possums.

Drawing on his mechanical engineering background, he developed a system of thermal cameras and solar-powered digital lures to entice pests from a greater distance.

Glass half empty

While working on reducing the threats to the environment, he was also looking at the threats to our sense of economic wellbeing. If life is generally better than it was 50 years ago, he asked, why are we so downbeat?

In his book, Ryan lists the "feel-bad factors". The media preference for bad news, the pervasiveness of advertising telling us what next new thing we should have (he begins with the mountain of discarded items at the local tip, many in full working order, many expensive), social media's unrelenting incitement to compare ourselves with others. We dwell on the things that make life harder for us; we seek out evidence that backs our negative outlook.

Grant and Shaun Ryan - pictured in 2006 - co-founded internet search technology company Global Brain with brother Craig in 1998. Photo / Simon Baker

And we all like to moan. "It is weirdly antisocial not to mostly grumble about how useless things are."

This constant grumbling, argues Ryan, is also shaped by our reliance on gross domestic product (GDP) as a measure of economic performance and social progress. Sitting in a remarkably uncluttered kitchen overlooking Akaroa Harbour, Ryan taps his fingers along the table surface. "It's kind of measuring the amount of scurrying about we do, and we developed the same amount of scurrying 50 years ago. The way we measure our economy doesn't do a very good job."

He agrees the economic and technological progress of the past 200 years is a crucial reason life now is dramatically better. But current economic tools, he says, are like a powerful electron microscope: they do a fine job looking at the short term, or from quarter to quarter, "but if you put it on the horizon they are useless".

GDP, he says, does not measure changes in progress over time. It does not get to the roots of our dissatisfaction, and it does not count things we find valuable – such as knowledge, medical advances, volunteer work, domestic work and free services and opportunities.

"How do you compare that we live 10 years longer, or not being able to have a hip replacement with having one, or that things go from impossible to a basic human right expectation in a flick of an eye? These are good things, these are economic things, but they are not captured – the GDP doesn't move at all."

And if we don't accurately understand how things are changing, we have little hope of making things better, he says. "Imagine being in a car and wanting to go faster. If the speedo says you are slowing down, but the speedo is broken, then it is not much use for helping you drive. What I am proposing is to look out the window and see progress for ourselves, rather than rely on inappropriate, broken measurement tools.

"It seems so inappropriate that you can take something that is quite important and make it a thousand times better, and free, and under our measurement system, the GDP for that sector has gone down. So you say, we are worse off. No, we're not. It is just a very odd way of measuring things."

Lives to value

To be fair to economists, the shortcomings of GDP as a measure of progress have been known for a long time. The World Development Indicators, maintained by the World Bank, and the Human Development Index both include access to health services and education in their measurements. The Gallup World Poll survey includes social, physical and financial wellbeing in its data. In his influential 1999 book Development as Freedom, Amartya Sen defines the basic concern of human development as "our capability to lead the kind of lives we have reason to value", rather than the rise and fall of GDP. In this country, professors Paul Dalziel and Caroline Saunders of Lincoln University have been exploring wellbeing economics as an important gauge of growth.

GDP doesn't even measure the economy very well, Ryan says. "I've been watching the climate thing for years and it looks eminently solvable, but as soon as you propose something that puts a price on carbon, people think it might hit GDP by about 0.2 per cent. Who cares? We are so much richer than people perceive that it actually doesn't matter."

As a better gauge for economic progress, he suggests we look at the speed at which important goods and services, once available only to the rich, become available to everyone, regardless of changes in GDP.

He calls this the Speed of Economic Progress (SEP). Whereas GDP measures things we spend money on but not time, "SEP is a combination, hence a better indicator of what we deem important". Under this analysis, we have never been progressing faster.

Ryan is aware his book is coming from the perspective of a white, middle-class, privileged male. But he sees his own success as luck as much as anything else. "The first business I started was just at the start of the dot-com boom. I had no idea it was coming – it was a complete fluke. If you look at the people who did really well in Silicon Valley – Larry Ellison, Steve Jobs, Bill Gates – they just happened to be white privileged blokes in the place where it was happening."

He describes the whole idea of meritocracy – in which people have power and success because of their abilities – as a myth, or at best only part of the reason people have different economic outcomes. "In an inherited class system, the people at the top know they got there by the chance of being born into the right family. In a meritocracy, they think they are top dog because they deserve it and are better. Even worse is the loss of dignity for those on the bottom rungs of the economy. In the inherited class system, those people feel unlucky, but if you believe in meritocracy, it is more socially brutal. It's saying you're at the bottom because you deserve to be there, so it adds that element of shame that is not deserved."

In light of this, he argues, we need to question our propensity for "statusism" – discrimination on the basis of social status. Once we abandon ideas of social status, and the misplaced goal of social mobility, the idea of more progressive taxation will become more socially acceptable.

"If we make people who are wildly successful realise there is a bit of luck that they are doing quite well, we can become a little more egalitarian, and there wouldn't be this massive flight of capital. When you reach a certain level of wealth, people say, 'You can move this money overseas'. Why would you do that, rather than just pay your taxes here and support your country?

"People say it is legal. I say it is legal to be an a***hole, but it is not necessarily a good strategy. Paying a bit more to address homelessness or improve mental health – that seems like a good deal."

• COMPARONOMICS: Why life is better than you think, and how to make it even better, by Grant J Ryan (Big Idea Publishing, $29.99).